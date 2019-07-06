Illegal sand extraction goes ‘unabated’ in Bandipora, officials in slumber

July 06, 2019 |

Despite government ban, the practice of extraction of sand in Bandipora district is going unabated, eyewitness said on Friday.

People from Watapora and its adjoining areas of Bandipora district accused Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Fisheries and Geology and Mining department of allowing illegal extraction of sand in Zalwanmerg and Sekibeti area, vandalizing not only playground, huge property of Forest department, Agricultural department, Polytechnic college, Jhelum embankments, but have destroyed the socio-geography of the area too.

According to residents, the officials are allowing the extraction of sand, adding that they are hand-in-glove with the sand smugglers. “The government orders are being violated and authorities seem helpless,” they said.

Locals told local newsgathering agency KNS that the extraction of sand is causing huge damage to Agriculture land, playground, and property of forest department and Jhelum embankments. “We are surprised that the district administration is not looking into the issue,” they said.

A local resident said that due to illegal sand extraction, the area has become vulnerable to floods due to the weakening of the embankments of the Jhelum. “The sand mafia is jeopardizing the lives of the residents of Watapora, Laharwalpora and its adjoining areas by excavating sand in the name of dredging,” he said.

Locals added that these extractors start their work in the evening till midnight, using men and heavy machinery by mining sand plus gravel and then transporting the same in daylight. They added that Zalwan and Sekibethi area look like a bus stand in presence of huge number of tippers and tractors used to ferry the extracted material from the site.

“Tippers and tractors are being loaded by the heavy machinery in broad daylight while officials of concerned department are watching this vandalism helplessly, due to which hundreds of trees have got uprooted. Despite assurances from authorities that the illegal destructive activity would be stopped extraction has continued unabated,” residents told KNS.

Environmental experts also expressed serious concern at the unabated practice, saying it portends environmental destruction. “Government should act immediately else our future will turn bleak. We are not only destroying precious resources but are inviting the wrath of nature through floods and other natural calamities,” said Nadeem Qadri, Prominent Environment Lawyer.

Speaking to KNS, Forest Officials said that the sand smugglers are illegally lifting sand across the demarcated forest area destroying Jhelum embankments and plantation boundaries.

One of the Forest Official said that, there is a nexus between employees of Concerned Department who mint money out of this and allow people to extract sand near the nursery.

“We have lodged three FIRs against 31 accused till now under section 27/ 2019 against 15 accused, 62/2019 against 8 accused, and 71/2019 against 8 accused under Section 307 at Police station Bandipora,” he said, adding that “we have produced challan at Bandipora Court against 23 culprits also.”