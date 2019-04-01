Illegal sand, boulder extraction goes unabated in Anantnag villages

April 01, 2019 | Shafat Mir

The residents of Lalan and Sadura localities in the outskirts of Anantnag town are up in arms against the local administration for failing to curb the open vandalization of major rivers here.

Some local contractors, in close liaison with the Geology and Mining officials are lifting rocks boulders from Bringi River at Lalan and near Sadura bridge in broad day light illegally which is deepening the river bed and proving fatal for the river life, accuse locals.

A week ago, the locals also held a protest demonstration to press the local administration for taking action in this matter.

“The contractor who is operating heavy machinery inside the Bringi river at Lalan is hand in glove with some officials in the Geology and Mining department who are turning a blind eye towards the illegal extraction of Sand and other material from the river. Almost everywhere in the district the administration is allowing the extraction after proper verification and granting legal permits to the contractors, but here these twin spots have become a gold mine for the officials as well as the mafia who indulge in damaging of Bringi river and its surroundings. Some 100 tippers daily on an average ferry the extracted material from here and with the result, the increase in depth of this river will affect the flow of water into adjacent paddy fields which would prove disastrous for the local population,” says a local.

Similarly, the extraction at Sadura bridge is going on illegally and unabated and a stone crusher plant is also operating openly on the river banks.

“The operation of heavy JCB Bulldozers, tractors inside the river at Sadura Bridge has long back damaged the river life and the fish have gone completely extinct here as the extraction of rocks and boulders is in full swing illegally. Besides this, a stone crusher plant is also operating on the river bank at Sadura Bridge, which is in total violation of norms. The authorities did take measures to stop its operations in the past several times, but it resumes work shortly afterwards and all that seem a cosmetic measure,” rued a local.

The concerned official says they have already taken cognizance of the matter and have sent a team for inspection at these twin spots.

“We are already in the process to lodge an FIR against the erring persons and will confiscate the machines they are using. Our men conducted the foot patrolling in these areas to nab the people involved in this illegal trade, but as soon as our men left they converged in the area during darkness and resumed their activity. It is practically not possible for police also to curb this illegal activity by conducting raids during night given the situation here but we will ensure those who have been named by locals involved in this trade, they are taken to task. If anyone from our department is found involved with these contractors, he will be dealt as per the law,” said District Manager Anantnag Geology and Mining, Zulfiqar Ahmed.