Illegal polythene transportation killing Kashmir’s ecology

Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
Throwing High Court directions to the wind, Jammu and Kashmir government has failed to curb illegal transportation of polythene into an ecologically fragile State through various entry points.
According to sources, there is no headway in the detection and plugging of illegal transportation of the environment hazardous material in the state due to the failure of the enforcement agencies on the ground.
“Government has failed to come up with an alternative through polythene recycling plants and insulation plants which are eco-friendly for decomposing used polythene,” sources said.
Jammu and Kashmir High Court had directed the state government to review the system of monitoring at the Lakhanpur toll post to make the state “polythene-free”.
The high court had observed that the move would put an end to the entry of polythene into the state besides boosting the payment of various taxes to the state government.
The Court had asked the government to take steps to stop entry of polythene at the entry points—Lakhanpur, Railway Stations Jammu and Udhampur and Lower Munda in Kashmir.
But no constructive steps have been taken by the concerning agencies to stop the illegal transportation of polythene into the state. “The concerned department has failed to keep a check on the illegal supply of the polythene into the state. Polythene is being brought to the state from various entry points and violators are roaming scot-free as there is a nexus between concerned officials,” sources said.
Meanwhile, Regional Director, State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Syed Nadeem Hussain, while passing the buck, blamed people for the illegal transportation of polythene into Kashmir.
“We have seized tons of consignments. But still illegal transportation is happening and people are doing it. They hide the polythene in the cargo cars and trucks. It is not possible to check every truck. But whenever, the vehicle is loaded with heavy quantity of polythene bags, we do seize those trucks," he said.
Hussain said that there was an anti- polythene check post at Lakhanpur, where they have seized tons polythene.
“We are trying our best to stop the illegal transportation of the polythene bags. But unless and until people wouldn't support us, it can't be fully stopped," he added.
Due to growing concern of environmental degradation by polythene, State government first imposed a blanket ban on carrying polythene carry bags in June 2008, under J&K Non-Biodegradable Material (Management, Handling and Disposal) Act, 2007.
In March 2016, ban on polythene bags having a thickness above 50 microns was lifted and permitted for manufacturing and usage.
In April 2017, the government re-imposed a blanket ban on below 50-micron thickness polythene carry bags.
Many people related to the environment claim that the situation on the ground has not changed much as far as curbing the menace is concerned.
Environmentalist, Dr A Majeed Kak, said that the disposal of polythene in the Kashmir region was a growing problem—causing huge damage to the fragile environment.
“It is slowly killing ecology. It is the responsibility of the government to curb the polythene menace. People have very less role in it. But here the authorities are corrupt, they are taking money and allowing the huge quantity of polythene illegally,” he said.
He said that the Environmentalists have raised the concern many times, but the government continues to kill the environment by allowing illegal transportation of polythene in the state.
Dr Kak said that paper bags weren’t an alternative to polythene bags which can serve the same purpose. "Earlier, people used to make bags from the newspapers and magazines. It was also helping in the employment of the youth," he added.