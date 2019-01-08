Illegal constructions galore along Anantnag water bodies

Officials express ‘helplessness’
Officials express ‘helplessness’
Shafat MirAnantnag:
Jammu and Kashmir government has failed to keep vigil on unabated illegal constructions in south Kashmir’s Anantnag township.
In the year 2009, the Flood Control and Irrigation Division, Anantnag in its notification number DIPK: 1132 dated 09-05-2009, while expressing concern over the number of encroachments on the rivers, streams and bi-streams of the town and its adjoining areas had set fifteen days deadline. The officials had directed encroachers to demolish them on their own after which the authorities were entitled to raise them to ground in addition seeking labor charges from them but nothing has happened on ground till date.
The notice was issued by the government following the High Court Order number; W.P/others/169/2002 dated 26-05-06.
The Municipal Council, Anantnag, has also been time and again warning of demolishing all the un-authorized constructions in the town but to no avail.
Pertinently, a number of constructions particularly commercial establishments have come up from the last few years on the river Jhelum at Khanabal and its tributaries- Aaripat, Sandran, Brengi and Lidder at various places- banks of Mehandi Kadal on the bypass road, Harnag, Donipawa, Ashajipora,, Nathpora , Batpora, Pushwara, Muniward, Bahram Shah, Anzwal, Panditpora, Rani road and Chee, while the authorities have failed to act.
“One of the most important irrigation canals of the town, Ladi-Laizbal passing through Laizabal, Sheri-I-Kashmir Colony, Qazibagh, Bakshiabad and Iqbal Market localities has totally vanished for illegal structures including toilets, kitchens and shops have been raised there,” residents said.
Residents here blame that the Municipal Committee and Flood and Irrigation Department for alleged “lackadaisical approach” and accuse them of minting money from the encroachers for allowing raising the illegal structures on the water bodies and their banks.
“If the authorities act strictly nobody would raise construction on the rivers and streams but they are more concerned of accumulating wealth and hence have no objection to grant permission to the people to raise illegal structures,” said Yasir Ahmed, a resident. He said that people either go for filling of the banks or plant trees and later claim it as their own property.
“No embankments have been raised by flood and irrigation department on the major rivers like Aaripat pass through town and adjoining villages,” Yasir said.
Recollecting the memories when the water bodies of the town were gushing with fresh water, Ghulam Muhudin Malik an elderly resident said, “Two decades back no one would have ever thought that the water bodies here known for its freshwater would be turned into commercial establishments and toilets would be constructed on them but now it is a reality."
Residents further added that the accumulation of silt and garbage has shrunk these canals and reduced them into mere cesspools. The encroachment on water bodies, according to officials often lead to the submerging of this south Kashmir town and its adjoining villages even if there is a scanty rainfall.
“The rainfall leads to overflowing of water bodies as they are already choked with illegal constructions all over it. The water in streams, canals, irrigation and flood channels often are unable to find its way and hence started inundating the residential and commercial areas,” said an official. He said the encroachments were the main reason for the havoc created in the town during September, 2014 deluge.
Executive Engineer, Flood Control Department, Fareed Reshi, admitted the encroachments on rivers. However, he denied that any such illegal construction was going on anywhere in the area.
“Yes the illegal constructions have taken place for the past so many years but currently no illegal construction is going on as per own knowledge and if at all any such thing comes to our notice we will be taking a strict action against it.”
Regarding the desitlitation and cutting down of trees on the river banks, Fareed cited the paucity of funds as the reason.
Executive Engineer Irrigation, Department Anantnag, Anmol Ratan Bhardwaj, admitted that Ladi-Laizbal irrigation canal has been reduced to a cesspool because of illegal constructions over it.
“Residential houses, toilets, shops and other structures are dotting all over the canal. So, the only thing we can do is to take up this issue with municipal commissioner, so that they can at least convert it into a proper drainage and save it from being further encroached,” said Bharadwaj.
Regarding the irrigation canal passing through Rani road- Anchidora he said that the department will go for proper survey and ensure it is being protected. ‘We will also that the embankments are raised around the canal. Chairman, Municipal Council, Hilal Shah and Executive Officer, MC Anantnag, weren’t available for their comments.