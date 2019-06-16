Illegal appointments, other wrongdoings in Municipal Committees probed

June 16, 2019 | YawarHussain

The administration has ordered probes into the alleged illegal appointments and wrongdoings in several Municipal Committees of Kashmir.

The move comes in aftermath of similar such inquiries ordered in various administrative departments in over past one month.

Sources in the state administration said that Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) has appointed Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir as Inquiry Officer to investigate illegal appointments made by Municipal Committee Hajin.

The HUDD has also appointed Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation as Inquiry Officer into the illegal appointments made in the Municipal Committee Tangmarg “from May 2006 to December 2013.”

An inquiry has also been launched against several officers of the SMC for facilitating illegal constructions.

Sources said several illegal appointments were made in Municipal Committees across the state by previous governments and the government has now decided to probe all of them.

The HUDD has also suspended in-charge Executive Officer Municipal Committee Sopore after a fact finding committee established that the officer had “committed grave lapses.” In a similar case Secretary SMC has been attached to Housing Board till an inquiry ordered against him is completed.

A former Chief Sanitation Officer SMC has also been attached by HUDD after scores of daily wagers were allegedly engaged by him in violation of norms. An SMC Commissioner was also removed in another case of wrongdoing. The SMC is also inquiring the illegalities in procurement of uniforms for SafaiKaramcharis at exorbitant rates.

Sources said inquiry is also underway in the illegal appointments made in 2009 in Municipal Committee Hajin by former President, the then Executive Officer and the Establishment In-charge.

An inquiry under Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir has also been ordered against former Executive Officer Municipal Committee Pampore and the then two Tehsildars of Pampore along with half a dozen other officers.