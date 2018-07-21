Ill-planned installation of electric poles in Karan Nagar posing threat to traders, commuters

President KNTA urges admin to intervene, avoid untoward incident
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, July 20:
Traders in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar city are anguished over the decades old ill-planned installation of electric poles one after another in the main market. The agitated traders said the poles pose threat to their lives, property and also obstruct the flow of traffic in the area.
Traders said there always prevailed a sense of fear in their minds as these electric poles are vulnerable and pose great threat to their lives and property.
President Karan Nagar Traders Association (KNTA) said, “This is a serious issue for all the traders here as there are eight electric poles installed one after another which pose a continuous threat to the traders in the area.”
He said the presence of back to back poles in a business hub of the city creates nuisance for the general public and commuters due to which traffic flow gets hampered.
“The traffic flow also gets affected because of these electric poles that fall in the road leading to SMHS hospital thus making the situation worse,” he said.
Traders have also expressed their anguish over the fact that these poles lie at the commercial hub where the rush of people is huge thus putting their lives at risk. They said they want the authorities to intervene in the matter as early as possible to avoid any untoward incident.
An official at Electrical Maintenance and Rural Electrification (EM&RE) Wing, Power Development Department (PDD) said, “The electric poles at Karan Nagar have been installed way back and we have not received any complaints yet. If we find electric poles at a place where it could prove dangerous we will definitely try and fix the issue.”
