IJT not radicalizing Kashmiri youth, has no militant links: Spokesman

May 01, 2019 |

Islami Jamaat-e-Talaba (IJT) Jammu and Kashmir, a non-political students’ organization, Monday rebuffed that the organization was radicalising youth in Kashmir and said they have no links with any militant or .

“All our activities are peaceful and within the ambit of law,” IJT spokesman said in statement.

He said none of the organisation’s activities were unconstitutional or detrimental to peace or law and order.

“Hundreds of students associated with LJT are and remain law abiding citizens and never indulge in any subversive activity,” he said.

IJT issued the statement in response to the remarks of Inspector General of Police Jammu, M.K Sinha who blamed the organization for radicalizing youth in Kashmir.

The statement said IJT is a non-political students' organization and stays away even from any sort of political activity.

“All our activities focus on imparting moral values to students and guiding them in education and achieving excellence in professional careers so as to make them productive members of society,” the spokesman said.

On 29 April IGP Jammu blamed IJT for radicalization of youth in Kashmir and said Hillal Mantoo son of Ghulam Mantoo resident of Chakora in Pulwama, who was arrested by police in connection with the unsuccessful car blast at Banihal on Srinagar-Jammu highway, was active worker of IJT.

Mantoo was arrested by police from Central University Bathinda (Punjab) where he was pursuing his PhD.

However, IJT spokesman said Mantoo was not a member of the organisation and has nothing to do with it. “He might have attended any of our public programmes somewhere in Kashmir in the past, like hundreds of students do, but he has never officially been part of our organization anytime in the past,” the spokesman said. He said as per police records, Mantoo was studying outside the State and IJT does not operate anywhere outside Jammu and Kashmir. “Our activities are restricted within the boundaries of JK,” it said.