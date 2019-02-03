IISM Gulmarg completes 3rd Ski course

Director tourism give away prizes.
Indian Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering (IISM) conducted the graduation ceremony of its third ski course in its premises at Gulmarg today. 80 students from all parts of the country passed out successfully in two weeks long ski course.
Director Tourism Kashmir Nissar Ahmad Wani was the chief guest who gave away prizes to the winner of different events during the course.
Principal IISM JS Dhillon welcomed director tourism and other dignitaries to the Institute.
He informed that Institute has become so popular that all its six ski courses during the winters get oversubscribed within days of opening the bookings.
The institute provides best administration in a centrally heated building. The Institute has modern kitchen where nutritious and tasty food is served to all students. Institute has very high standard of training and students get imported ski equipment and groomers prepare the ski slopes. Its Instructors are the best in the country and students expressed deep sense of satisfaction on the training standards of the Institute. Dhillon sad that IISM not only teaches a particular skill of skiing but also develops overall personality of its students. Many students who have successfully qualified in IISM courses are meaningfully employed in various sectors of adventure tourism as guides and instructors. The bonding developed by the Institute amongst youth of different regions of the nation is very strong and lasts lifelong. Now the Institute has diversified its activities and started many more activities of Hot Air Ballooning, Trekking and Parasailing etc to train local youth.
Nissar Ahmad Wani gives away prizes and praised the very high standards of the Institute both in the field of training and comfortable living. He said that Gulmarg is a paradise on the earth and everyone in the country and abroad wants visit this place. But some vested media interests are creating fear in the minds of public which is totally unfounded and devoid of ground realities. He was very happy to know that Institute students after the ski course become ambassadors of the Kashmir and promote Kashmir amongst tourists and adventure lovers. He said Govt. is considering implementing all projects of homologation of Gulmarg slopes and putting a new Chairlift of IISM to make Gulmarg an ideal ski destination for skiers from all over the world. Once Gulmarg slopes are homologated and registered with FIS, we shall be able to hold world qualifying ski races in Gulmarg itself. In such races skiers from all over the world participate. It will develop Gulmarg as the best ski destination and promote this destination worldwide. He praised the efforts of Mr Dhillon and his staff to revive IISM to such high standards and make it one of the best in South East Asia region. The function was attend by Nasir Mahmood Khan, ADT, Gulmarg, Alok Srivastava, Comdt, CRPF, CMO, Baramullah and other dignitaries alongwith parents from all over the Kashmir Valley.