IISM continues water skiing courses at Nigeen, Dal Lakes

Srinagar, August 26:
Continuing with its adventure sports activities, the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) successfully concluded its 5th and 6th water skiing courses at Nigeen and Dal Lake respectively.
The students from many parts of the country participated in the skiing course who learnt basic techniques in water skiing and also swimming.
The prize distribution and facilitation ceremony was held at Nigeen in which students who bagged positions were awarded with mementos. They were also given certificates.
The institute also provides training in intermediate and advance course in water skiing.
Superintendent of IIS&M, Ali Mohammad Bhat distributed prizes and mementos among the winners and other participants.
He said water skiing course was conducted after many years, which has helped us attract adventure lovers from across the country.
He has expressed gratitude towards Reshmi Warma Secretary Government of India Ministry of Tourism, Director General Tourism Satiyajit Rajab, Suman Billa Joint Secretary Tourism, Gayan Bushan Economic Advisor, Arun Shrivastava Deputy Director General and in-charge principal IISM for taking painstaking efforts in reviving water sports by such activities.
The participants also expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the skiing course who said they would return back from Kashmir with good memories.
Kanish Sharma who is a pilot with AirAsia also participated in the 10 days course at Nigeen.
He was all praise of the facilities and the training programmes being organized by the IISM.
“IISM organsies courses at a very affordable prices and has best instructors. I have already learned skiing from IISM Gulmarg and as soon as they annoued courses in water skiing, I wanted to take the opportunity. IISM has been providing best training and has best instructors,” he said.
IISM will organise a total of 10 water skiing courses after which it plans to organise more adventure courses like hot air ballooning, parasailing courses, trekking etc.,
IISM is already very popular in the country for its snow skiing courses being organized every winter at Gulmarg. Hundreds of the candidates from different parts of the country and also from the state join the courses.