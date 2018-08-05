IISM conducts water skiing course at Nigeen, Dal Lakes

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
The ten days water skiing course organized by Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IIS&M),with an objective to attract youth towards adventure sports, concluded on Friday at Nehru Park and Nigeen Lake respectively.
A total of 60 aspiring water skiers, 30 each at Nehru Park and Nigeen Lake respectively, from various states of the country received the training in Basic and Intermediate level out of which 58 completed their basic level while 2 skiers made it to the advance level by completing intermediate level successfully.
The course was designed to impart water skills training to the participants so as to train them for adventure sports in Valley besides to promote adventure tourism of the state.
Principal of Institute of Hotel Management, Shabir Ahmad who was the Chief Guest on the occasion told Rising Kashmir that it was pleasing to witness how young kids demonstrated their water skills which shows that the training has been imparted up to the standards that too on nominal charges.
“I am feeling nostalgic that in our childhood we were lacking such avenues and facilities. It is praiseworthy that such initiative is taken for the betterment of youth. Although they (water skiers) have done the basic course but it is not the limit they can go for advance level and exhibit their skills in advance course as well,” he expressed.
He further said it is a great initiative which helps to promote adventure sports besides adventure tourism in the valley.
“Tourism is word of mouth and the participants were not only from Kashmir but from other states symbolizing unity in diversity. The most important thing is that they will spread a message to their fellows as it gets spread by sharing personal experience and by recommending others to visit. Let’s create ambassadors who will spread the message,” he said.
He said such events help to develop the personal traits of students besides helps in their overall personality development.
“One of the significant and positive note which can be brought up is that these participants remained cut-off from smart phones, internet and ‘virtual world’ for at least 6 hours per day during these 10 days course which eventually helped them to cherish new thoughts, new insights and helped them to get exposed to outer world,” Shabir adds.
Superintendant of IIS&M, Ali Mohammad Bhat said that it is after a long span of time that the IIS&M organized and revived summer activities in the Valley and will make efforts for its sustainability.
“In coming days we are going to conduct ten such adventurous courses. Our motive is to promote adventure tourism in the valley besides to contribute in personality development of the child and for that we are making serious efforts to engage them in adventure activities. It is very important for them to indulge in adventure sports as proper development of children doesn’t take place in controlled environment of schools and colleges,”
He said that tourism is an indirect source of revenue besides ‘word of mouth’ and get spread by sharing personal experience.
“As people outside the state are in apprehension to visit Kashmir because of having negative perception but participants from different states can disseminate a positive message about Kashmir and can convey it in a better way. By holding such events it inspires and influences people from different corners of the world to visit and enjoy the beauty of Kashmir,” he said.
He further said that IIS&M was set by Government of India Ministry of Tourism in the year 1968 but due to 1990’s turmoil the institution faced many difficulties.
“Irrespective of certain roadblocks our staff worked hard with a progressive vision and held many adventurous activities especially snow skiing during winters at Gulmarg. From past many years we were unable to hold summer activities due some ministry problems but in near future we will streamline it,” he adds.
While appealing to the officials of Lakes and Waterways Developments Authority (LAWDA) for expediting and deputing extra machines for removing weeds from Dal and Nigeen Lakes, Bhat said, “They (LAWDA) have deputed only 1-2 machines here and work is going at snail’s pace which otherwise needs to be done on war footings as it poses main obstacle in imparting training to students.”
Meanwhile, water skiing is a surface water sport in which a skier on water skis with the help of tow rope is pulled behind a motor boat.
One of the Instructors of water skiing, Nazir Ahmad Bhat, who imparted training to the enthusiastic water skiers said that youth should get addicted to adventure sports rather than to smoking and drugs.
“Our endeavour is to propagate adventure sports here in Valley and it is good for our youth as it will benefit them in future besides will keep them physically and mentally fit. So I request the youth who are indulged in smoking or addicted to drugs to quit it and get involved in adventure sports. Just come and enjoy the adventure with us,” he told Rising Kashmir.
He said they got overwhelming response from the participants.
“It feels really good when children want to learn this adventure sport. I appreciate their parents for supporting their children in cherishing their dreams as it is because of their parents who are encouraging their children to opt adventure sports,” he adds.
One of the participants, Faizan Mushtaq Wani who clinched first prize in intermediate level said that it was a great learning experience for him.
“I didn’t only learn water skiing but many other positive things as well during the course. Instructors imparted the training in a best and professional manner. We learned many techniques like how to maintain our body balance besides skills like mono skiing, wave cross skiing, barefoot skiing etc,” he said and adds, “I like mono skiing the most and it’s done on one ski besides needs endurance and hard work.”
He further said, “IIS&M supported a lot and provided every sort of facility.”
Another participant, Toufeeq Ahmad Bhat who grabbed third prize in basic level said that it was great experience to learn new things and get indulged in adventure sports.
“We got immense support from IIS&M and they have managed all the things properly from accommodation to food besides imparting quality training. As IIS&M revived this summer course it is quite advantageous for us and we are really happy that they started it again. It will be great if they will initiate other adventure courses as well like paragliding, and parasailing,” he said.
On the concluding ceremony, Principal of Institute of Hotel Management, Shabir Ahmad was the Chief Guest while as Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, and Superintendant of IIS&M, Ali Mohammad Bhat were the Guests of Honour. The event was also graced by the special guests from Jammu besides parents and other dignitaries from IIS&M.
The top three participants who were getting training at Nehru Park including Faisal Ahmad, Tufail Shakeel Mir, and Prasana Kumar were awarded top three positions respectively in basic course while, Praveen Singh Rawat was awarded with the first position in intermediate course besides Mohsin and Ibrahim received consolation prizes respectively.
Similarly at Nigeen Lake, Adil Farooq, Suhail Ahmad and Touseef Ahmad secured first three positions in basic course while in intermediate, Faizan Mushtaq grabbed first place besides two girl participants including Mariya Shakeel and Nikita Qayoom were awarded consolation prizes.
Moreover, IIS&M will likely conduct trekking, parasailing and hot air ballooning courses etc in near future as well water adventure activities
The course which commenced on 25th of July was organized by Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering in collaboration with Minister of Tourism Government of India.
rukayasyed@gmail.com