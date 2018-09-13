About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

IISM concludes water skiing courses at Dal, Nigeen lakes

Published at September 13, 2018 01:05 AM 0Comment(s)237views


IISM concludes water skiing courses at Dal, Nigeen lakes

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) concluded its summer skiing camps in Dal and Nigeen Lakes with the last 9th and 10th batch completing their 10-day water skiing course on Wednesday.
The Institute conducted several summer activities after a long gap of several years.
The decision of summer activities was taken by Rashmi Verma, IAS, Secretary Tourism and her team in the Ministry to promote adventure tourism in the Jammu & Kashmir.
The Institute is presently headed by Arun Shrivastava, Dy. Director General/ Incharge Principal, IISM.
The Institute has conducted 10 Water Skiing Courses this summer with strength of 30 students in each course.
The Institute has concluded 9th and 10th water Skiing Courses at Dal and Nigeen Lakes respectively.
The graduation ceremony was attended by the senior officials of the Institute, guests and media persons.
The students were awarded with prizes and mementoes by Amrit Pal Singh, Sr. Lecturer at Institute of Hotel Management.
The trainees and instructors gave an impressive demonstration to all the viewers.
The viewers and tourists were very happy to see this impressive adventure activity in the famous Dal and Nigeen Lakes of the Srinagar City. This training is aimed to develop the personality of our youth and to promote adventure tourism in the country.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top