IISM concludes water skiing courses at Dal, Nigeen lakes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) concluded its summer skiing camps in Dal and Nigeen Lakes with the last 9th and 10th batch completing their 10-day water skiing course on Wednesday.
The Institute conducted several summer activities after a long gap of several years.
The decision of summer activities was taken by Rashmi Verma, IAS, Secretary Tourism and her team in the Ministry to promote adventure tourism in the Jammu & Kashmir.
The Institute is presently headed by Arun Shrivastava, Dy. Director General/ Incharge Principal, IISM.
The Institute has conducted 10 Water Skiing Courses this summer with strength of 30 students in each course.
The Institute has concluded 9th and 10th water Skiing Courses at Dal and Nigeen Lakes respectively.
The graduation ceremony was attended by the senior officials of the Institute, guests and media persons.
The students were awarded with prizes and mementoes by Amrit Pal Singh, Sr. Lecturer at Institute of Hotel Management.
The trainees and instructors gave an impressive demonstration to all the viewers.
The viewers and tourists were very happy to see this impressive adventure activity in the famous Dal and Nigeen Lakes of the Srinagar City. This training is aimed to develop the personality of our youth and to promote adventure tourism in the country.