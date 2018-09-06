IISM concludes 7th, 8th Water Skiing Courses

Rising Kashmir News
Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering (IISM) was so far conducting only snow skiing courses during winter months. However, to diversify adventure tourism the Institute has been successful to start some other adventure activities in this summer too.
The Institute is conducting 10 Water Skiing Courses this summer with strength of 30 students in each course. The Institute has successfully completed eight water skiing courses and today the Institute has organized graduation ceremony of 7th and 8th water Skiing Courses at Dal and Nigeen Lakes respectively.
The decision of summer activities taken by the Ministry of Tourism under the leadership of Rashmi Verma, IAS, Secretary Tourism and her team in the Ministry. The graduation ceremony was attended by the senior officials of the Institute, Guests and media persons. The trainees and Instructors gave an impressive demonstration to all the viewers. The viewers and tourists were very happy to see this impressive adventure activity in the famous Dal and Nigeen Lakes of the Srinagar City. This training is aimed to develop the personality of our youth and to promote adventure tourism in the Jammu & Kashmir.