IISM completes 5th Ski Course at Gulmarg

Rising Kashmir NewsGulmarg:
Indian Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering (IISM) once again added another feather to the beauty of Gulmarg by successfully completing its fifth ski course. The course was attended by 80 students from all over the country including many from Kashmir valley. All three stages of training i.e. basic, intermediate and advance training was conducted concurrently during the course.
An impressing graduation ceremony was held within IISM complex where Dr. Harmeet Singh Mehta, Sr. Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sopore was the chief guest. Mr. JS Dhillon Principal IISM welcomed the chief guest ad briefed him about the institute activities. He emphasized the value of such adventure courses to develop the personality of our youth and generate employment opportunities in the tourism sector. He complemented all the students for successfully completing the course. He asked them to become the ambassadors of Kashmir and the institute and spread a message of peace in different parts of the country.
Dr. Harmeet Singh Mehta appreciated the high standards of the Institute both in training and administration. He said that when he did his course 30 years back, there was no such facility but still they enjoyed the course as it gave them a feeling of different world. He said institute develops a spirit of comradelier amongst its students which creates a lifelong bond. He thanked the Principal and staff for inviting him as chief guest and giving such honor to him. He appreciated the standard of trainers of IISM who are best in the Asia and import world class training. Mr. K A Mir, EX Principal & Senior Instructor of IISM was the guest of honor.
Many parents were also present who were happy to see the successful completion of ski course of their wards. Institute has best centrally heated building where all comforts are provided. It has world class ski equipment, snow groomers and snowmobiles to train the students. It conducts 06 ski courses in every winter. Institute has planned many diversified adventure activities such as trekking, parasailing, hot air ballooning, water skiing etc during the coming summers. The fee for all the courses is highly subsidized to encourage the youth of remote areas to join IISM courses. Institute is doing a great job to promote Gulmarg as winter sports and adventure tourism destination. The function closed after giving awards to the winners of different events.
