IISM completes 2nd ski course at Gulmarg 

Chinar Corps Cdr Gen Bhat gives away prizes
Rising Kashmir News:
Indian Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering (IISM) at Gulmarg completed its second ski course Friday in which 80 students from various parts of the country including many from Kashmir participated.
A graduation ceremony was held at IISM in which Gen AK Bhat Commander of Chinar Corps was the chief guest who gave away the certificates and medals to the winners of various events.
Amongst students were pilots, doctors, engineers and school/college/university students.
Principal IISM J S Dhillon welcomed all the guests and briefed them about the various activities being undertaken by the institute.
He said adventure training is very essential part of their education to develop the personality of the youth which cannot be done in the protected environments of schools and colleges.
He said IISM is the best institute in South East Asia where students are provided accommodation in a centrally heated building.
The institute has world class ski equipments, snow mobiles and an excellent team of instructors to impart training of very high standards. "Adventure training motivates students to face all challenges of life in cheerful way and distracts them from social evils." Institute provides best administration in its new building where all comforts are provided to the students.
Gen Bhat expressed his deep sense of satisfaction on the excellent conduct of training by IISM. He said he is very happy to see the hard work put in by Principal and staff of IISM to not only revive this institute but also make it the best in South East Asia.
He said such courses are very important to make youth self reliant. He appreciated the extracurricular activities under taken by the institute to develop overall personality of the students.
He said, he himself has done a ski course when he was young and understand the immense human values developed by such courses.
He told that in such courses one develops a strong bonding with their peers which lasts for rest of their life.
He said institute is fully revived by Col Dhillon and its standards are as good as any of the best ski school of the world.
Dhillon said that Kashmir is the most beautiful place on the earth and students after completing this course should become state's ambassadors to tell their families and friends to visit Gulmarg and enjoy this paradise.
He said there is a misconception and fear created by certain vested interest in the mind of the people to not visit Kashmir which can be dispelled by students of IISM.
He said IISM courses generate employment opportunities for the local youth who after courses and engage in adventure tourism as guides and instructors.
"These courses also help to develop the personality of the participants through their exposure to challenging situations."
Students expressed their deep sense of satisfaction on high standards of the institute.
They all praised principal, instructors and staff for giving them best training of their life time. Institute is planning many summer courses and is immensely contributing to promote tourism in Kashmir and Gulmarg in particular.