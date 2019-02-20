IISM add colors to Gulmarg with hotair ballooning

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Indian Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering (IISM) has taken the lead to add life to tourism in Kashmir by starting Hot Air Ballooning courses at Gulmarg.
Many prestigious educational Institutes from all over the country and students from Kashmir valley have joined courses at Gulmarg.
Despite unpleasant incidents in the Valley in the recent past where tourist are scared to visit Kashmir, IISM Gulmarg has no effect of this situation and students from all over the country are joining its courses without any fear.
Indian Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering (IISM) under the ministry of tourism is a renowned adventure school of the country at Gulmarg.
It trains citizens of the country in different adventure skills to promote adventure tourism.
It conducts different adventure courses such as snow skiing, water skiing, parasailing, trekking, hot air ballooning and many more such activities throughout the year in J&K.
It commenced its Hot Air Ballooning courses last month and plans to train 200 students this winter in its location in which students from various parts of the country are participating.
Institute is headed by JS Dhillon who is a renowned mountaineer and adventurer of the Nation.
Earlier, the Institute had remained defunct for more than two decades due to turmoil in the state but Dhillon has now fully revived this school of adventure.
“Now the institute is so popular that despite the adverse situation in Valley where tourists are hesitant to come, courses of IISM are fully subscribed and it is very difficult to get a admission in its courses. Students from all over the country including Delhi, Bangalore, Kerala, Uttrakhand, U.P and Mumbai are joining its courses.”
Dhillon said IISM will also be conducting six skiing courses this winter which have already been booked by students.
“IISM is very popular Institute of the Nation and plays a very vital role to promote tourism in the state of J&K. The main aim of these courses is to develop a skill of adventure and generate employment opportunities for the local youth who want to engage in adventure tourism as guides, instructors or entrepreneurs. These courses also help to develop the personality of the youth through their exposure to challenging situations. IISM also provides a platform of Integration where students from different parts of the country understand culture, ethos and rich values of hospitality of Kashmiri people.”
Institute is maintaining an excellent standard of training and administration. It has a centrally heated state of the art building where all comforts are provided to the students. There is a separate hostel for girls and boys who are given first class boarding and lodging during the courses. It also has world class skiing equipment and its instructors are the best in the Nation. IISM is a pioneer institute of the country which has expensive machinery for grooming the slopes, snow scooters and lifts to impart modern training with modern facilities. Kashmir is the most beautiful place on the earth and students after completing this course become ambassadors of Kashmir who tell their families and friends to visit Kashmir and enjoy this paradise. Institute repels a misconception and fear created by certain vested interest in the mind of the people to not visit Kashmir. Dhillon says that institute students promote Kashmir and its goodwill through out the country.
IISM Gulmarg Courses are highly subsidized to promote the adventure sports and Institute provides best training under a very competent staff working round the clock in the Institute. It is pertinent to note that to promote tourism in state and give opportunity to local youth ministry has highly subsidized its courses but its standards of training and administration are very high. Principal said that seeing the growing popularity of the Institute, he will take up a case with Govt. to increase capacity of the institute and upgrade its training infrastructure in the near future to further improve the intake of youth.
Dhillon said, Ministry of Tourism is sensitive to the needs of the Institute and will help to upgrade their Chairlifts and Ski lifts in the near future.