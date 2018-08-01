IIMC Jammu students shine in all India level exams

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Anurag Sharma and Harry Walia, students of sixth batch of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Northern Regional Campus, Jammu brought laurels to the State by securing first and fourth positions respectively in English Journalism Course among the six centres of IIMC across India.
According to an official, Anurag Sharma secured 80.4% marks while as Harry Walia, a local from Jammu secured 75.95% marks in the results declared on Tuesday.
IIMC Jammu Campus, since its inception in 2012, has produced four all India toppers in six batches and almost all the students have been placed in various media houses across the country.
In the first batch (session 2012-13) Sugam Singhal had secured first position, in 2013-14 - Avantika Gupta bagged the top position while as in 2014-15, Jeevanjyot Ghuman clinched the top spot and now, this has been the forth time when IIMC, Jammu campus has produced an all India topper in the English Journalism course.
While the achievement is due to hard labour put in by students and faculty, the contribution made by the State Government in providing accommodation for Institution and hostel in the heart of the city and IIMC HQrs for all other infrastructure/facilities like conveyance, equipment , faculty beside overall guidance has yielded results.
IIMC Jammu campus is currently offering PG Diploma in English Journalism, an intensive one year programme, wherein students are exposed to Print Journalism, TV and Radio news reading through theory classes and practicals with the help of latest lab equipment and well stocked library.
Besides imparting hands on training for newspaper production, TV & Radio news production, emphasis is laid on field reporting, covering almost all the important beats of a newspaper. Equipped with all modern facilities, gadgets and support of faculty members, the students are exposed to ground reporting as well.
All pre-requisites for establishing a permanent campus in Jammu have been completed and the boundary wall is under construction at Keran in Bantalab, the official added.