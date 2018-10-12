IIMC Jammu organizes workshop on Media Ethics for Print, Electronic Media

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 11:
Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Northern Regional Campus, Jammu on Thursday organized a workshop on the Media ethics for Print and Electronic Media.
According to an official, the main objective of the workshop was to appraise the students about the problems and challenges being faced by the journalists.
Rahul Jalali, Senior Journalist and Former President Press Club of India, Rajesh Badal, Former Executive Director, Rajya Sabha TV, AshwaniKumar, President, Press Club Jammu / Former Bureau Chief AajTak, J & K, Manohar Khajuria, Regional Director, IIMC Anubhav Mathur and Ravia Gupta Faculty of Jammu Campus were present during the workshop, the official said.
The Key speaker, Rajesh Badal talked about the role of language and visuals in media ethics.
He stressed upon the role of a reporter in covering sensitive issues in a country like India where people of vast religions practice different languages and culture.
Badal also asked the students to read good literature in order to improve their expression and improve their skills of storytelling for a medium like TV.
He suggested them to read books written by Tolstoy, Dickens,Tagore, Ruskin Bond and Prem Chand to improve their writing skills.
Sharing his forty years of experience in Journalism, he highlighted the requirement of the Media houses and suggested various tips for facing the interview board.
Senior Journalist, Rahul Jalali expressed the need for developing media industry in the country and added that the period from 70s to 80s was a golden period for a journalist.
Ashwani Kumar talked about his experiences and discussed major events he reported and advice the participants to adhere to the code of conduct and followed media ethics even in difficult times.
He stressed upon them to practice good and unbiased journalism. Kumar, who is also a member of Board of Studies at Central University of Jammu, emphasized on the fact that TV journalism needs extra caution and a wrong story can have serious repercussions.
Coordinated by Anubhav Mathur, the workshop ended with a vote of thanks given by the students of English Journalism, the official said.