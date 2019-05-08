IGS holds day-long program ‘Ahlan Ramadhan’ at Tagore Hall

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Welcoming the holy month of Ramadhan, Islamic Global School (IGS) organized a day-long program titled ‘Ahlan Ramadhan’ at Tagore Hall Srinagar on Tuesday.

During the program, the students delivered Islamic lectures, presented various Nasheeds, performed skits and some Ramadhan special programs before the full-hall audience.

The school had invited Chairman Privet Schools Association, G N Var to be as the chief guest on the occasion and Chairman Green Valley Educational Institute, Mohammad Yousuf Wani as the guest of honor. While as, range of guests including heads of various private schools, journalists, scholars and other personalities were present on the occasion.

Chairman, Islamic Global School, Muhammad Aamir said that the program was organized to welcome the holy month of Ramadhan and to provide stage-exposure to students to enhance their skills.

The concluding ceremony of the program witnessed certificate distribution among the guests and other participants, besides; the guests were honored with the award of appreciation. Principal IGS, Mohammad Rafi Baqal, presented the vote of thanks.