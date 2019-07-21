About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

IGs CRPF meet Governor

 Inspector General, CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi and Inspector General (Operations) CRPFRajesh Kumarmet Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Saturday.
They briefed Governor about their respective areas of responsibility and also extended an invitation for the 81st Raising Day celebrations of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on July 27, 2019 at Srinagar.
Governor appreciated the CRPF personnel for maintenance of law and order and for their role in the smooth conduct of annual Amarnathyatra.

 

