IGs CRPF, Kumar meet Governor

Srinagar, July 23:
Zulfiquar Hassan, Inspector General (Operations) CRPF, and Ravideep Singh Sahi, IG CRPF, met Governor N.N. Vohra at the Raj Bhavan today.
The officers briefed Governor about the close operational coordination between all the Security Forces in J&K and also informed him about the CRPF’s role and responsibility. Complimenting the officers for the difficult situations being handled by the CRPF, Governor reiterated his concern about high care being taken to ensure minimum collateral losses during operations.
Similarly, Advisor K. Vijay Kumar, also met Governor N.N. Vohra at the Raj Bhavan today.
While pointing to the vital importance of effective law and order maintenance and securing public trust and support, Governor discussed with Advisor Kumar certain issues relating to the internal administration of the Police organisation.