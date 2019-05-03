IGP visits Kargil, chairs meeting to review poll preparedness

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

IGP Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani, on Thursday visited Kargil and chaired a meeting of officers.

IGP Kashmir was accompanied by DIG CKR Vidhi Kumar Birdi and SP Kargil Dr. Vinod Kumar.

Chairing a meeting of officers from the district, IGP Kashmir at the onset appreciated the role of local police and CAPF in conducting smooth and peaceful election in the State and reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kargil.

IGP Kashmir enjoined upon all officers to visit the areas of their responsibility well in advance so as to get familiarized with the areas where they have to perform their duties and stressed on them to remain alive and sensitive to the local issues while performing their duties. He stressed on the officers to ensure elections are held in a conducive atmosphere.

Commandant ADHOC 4th, DySP PCR Kashmir, DySP Hqrs Kargil, Sr. PO Kargil and other officers from ITBP, JKAP and IRP were also present at the meeting.