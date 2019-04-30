IGP Traffic takes stock of traffic scenario ahead of Darbar Move

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directs for all necessary measures to smoothen traffic flow

IGP Traffic J&K, Alok Kumar Monday took stock of the overall traffic scenario of traffic City Srinagar as well as all major towns of Kashmir.

On the occasion IGP Traffic stressed upon the officers to take all necessary measures to smoothen the flow of traffic in City Srinagar and all areas of Kashmir Valley in view of ensuing Darbar Move during which the volume of traffic increases.

The meeting was conducted in the Conference Hall of Traffic Police City Srinagar and was attended by SSP Traffic City Srinagar, Al-Tahir Gilani, SP Traffic Rural Kashmir, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah-JKPS, Additional SP Traffic City, Srinagar, Sonam Decha, Dy SPs, DTIs/SOs of Traffic City Srinagar and Traffic Police Rural Kashmir.

IGP Traffic J&K took stock of the overall traffic scenario of traffic City Srinagar as well as all major town of Kashmir and on this occasion stressed upon the officers to take all necessary measures to smoothen the flow of traffic in City Srinagar and all areas of Kashmir Valley in view of ensuing Darbar Move during which the volume of traffic increases.

IGP Traffic J&K issued directions to the concerned for effective regulation of traffic as well as enforcement against traffic violators particularly against illegal parking.

IGP Traffic J&K directed the officers and the officials of traffic J&K to take effective action against overloading in PSVs as well as against stunt bikers who not only endanger their own lives but also that of others. Serious concern was expressed over traffic congestion in busy areas particularly around hospitals and directions were issued to the concerned to make ensure that these areas are free from on-road parking and traffic jamming, so that people in general and patients in particular will not suffer.