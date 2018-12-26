IGP Traffic reviews highway status, road clearance preparedness

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 25:
Inspector General of Traffic Police, Alok Kumar, on Tuesday reviewed the status of the Jammu –Srinagar Highway in Ramban at a meeting of the Police, Traffic Police and civil administration functionaries.
As per an official, the meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, DIG, Doda, Kishtwar & Ramban Range, Bhimsen Tuti, SSP, Ramban, Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic Shakti Pathak, ADC, Ramban, Dr. Basharat Hussain, Dy. SP. Traffic, Suresh Sharma, Executive Engineers R&B and PGMSY, AD, FCS&CA and representatives of construction companies associated with highway four laning and other national projects operating in the district.
IGP deliberated on the condition of the highway and other roads and the necessary measures needed to be taken, with the local administration besides representatives of executing agencies.
He directed the concerned to take adequate steps for ensuring smooth passage of traffic by removing hindrances and proper maintenance of the stretch from Nashri to Banihal especially during the snowfall and rains.
IGP was informed that due to the ongoing highway widening work the road has been narrowed at various places.
Alok Kumar directed the concerned executing agencies to take all necessary measures in anticipation of bad weather along the most vulnerable points like Panthial, Mehad Mompassi, Marog, Nashri, Peeda, Anokhi Fall etc.
He directed them to station adequate machinery on identified vulnerable spots on the basis of the weather forecast, erect crash barriers, Iron Mesh cum boulder guards, and stay vigilant to minimise the reaction time and keep ready with proper plan and man power.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC said that despite intermittent landslides the vehicular traffic was restored within the shortest possible time due to the close coordination of District administration and Traffic Police with the concerned road maintenance agencies.
He said construction companies have been directed to ensure prompt clearance in case of landslide to avoid inconvenience to the commuters.