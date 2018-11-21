IGP Traffic for strengthening traffic enforcement, regulations

Reviews traffic arrangements for Milad celebrations
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 20:
With an aim to strengthen traffic enforcement and regulation mechanism, IGP Traffic J&K, Alok Kumar Tuesday convened a meeting of the Officers of Traffic Police City Srinagar and Rural Kashmir here at Traffic Police Headquarters.
Besides, IGP Traffic J&K reviewed the traffic arrangements of Eid-E-MiladUnNabi ﷺ. The meeting was attended by SSP Traffic City Srinagar, Al-Tahir Gilani, SP Traffic Rural Kashmir, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, Additional SP Traffic City Srinagar, Sonam Decha, Dy SPs, DTIs of Traffic City Srinagar and Traffic Police Rural Kashmir.
The IGP sought feedback from officers regarding current traffic Management/situation in the Valley.
On the occasion IGP Traffic J&K stressed upon the officers to take all necessary measures to smoothen the flow of traffic in Srinagar City and all areas of Kashmir Valley by strictly enforcing the M.V Act / Rules with zero tolerance against visible offences viz. use of seat belt, overloading in PSVs, use of helmet etc. He further stressed upon the officers to exhibit high sense of responsibility and behavior while dealing with the traffic violators.
Kumar in his deliberations with the officers sought assurances from the officers for a visible change on ground with a people friendly attitude and ensured that technology oriented gadgetry and other implements would be provided to the traffic officers for traffic regulation and enforcement in the near future.
He directed the officers that the entry of heavy vehicles (tippers) into City Srinagar be allowed as per the prescribed time. The officers were directed that they will liaise with the management of coaching centers to stagger the timing of coaching centers during peak hours, so that the traffic movement on these routes may not got hampered.
IGP stressed upon the officers that they will liaise with SMC Srinagar and will conduct regular drivers at HSHS and Mahraja Bazar to remove the illegal occupation on the road side so that the traffic movement on this road stretch can be normalized. Besides this the officers were directed that they will ensure that all lower subordinate officials will wear florescent jackets during night hours for visibility and safety. The officers were directed to ensure that no PSV shall be allowed to ply on M.A Road and shall follow the diversion plan strictly and violators be dealt strict as per M.V Act.
IGP Traffic J&K also visited the under construction Jahangir Chowk-Rambagh Flyover and directed CEO ERA to open one tube of the said flyover from Jahangir Chowk to Naaz Crossing during peak hours who assured that one tube of said flyover will be thrown open from tomorrow during peak hours to ease out traffic pressure on this particular road stretch.
He also visited the Hazratbal shrine to review the traffic arrangements for Eid-e-MiladUnNabi ﷺ and gave on spot directions to the officers regarding smooth movement of traffic. The IGP requested the general public to cooperate with Traffic department in regulating the traffic.