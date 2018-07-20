IGP Traffic allegedly slaps man, video creates buzz on social media

No question of doing something that would cost me affection I have earned in JK: Basant Rath
No question of doing something that would cost me affection I have earned in JK: Basant Rath
Musaib Mehraj/Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, July 19:
Inspector General of Police (Traffic), Jammu and Kashmir, Basant Rath has been in news ever since he took over the charge of the Department. On Thursday a controversy knocked his door when a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing him (Rath) slapping a person repeatedly and calling him an idiot. The video went viral on social media and netizens reacted sharply.
In the video, Rath is seen talking with someone on a roadside. The conversation later turns ugly as the senior IPS officer repeatedly ‘slaps’ the person and calls him an "idiot" as seen in the video.
Giving his side of the story, the Rath on Twitter said the 40-second video was part of a 25 odd minutes long conversation with the man which led to the scuffle.
The video shows Rath, who is not in uniform, calling an unidentified person an ‘idiot’ and slapping him repeatedly. He slaps the person at least four times asking him to shut up.
The police officer said the man's friends created a scene which then triggered the scuffle.
“Friends, there is no question of me doing something that would make me lose the kind of affection I've got in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the biggest achievement of my life. Life, not career,” Rath said on Twitter. He said the video is a part of a 25 odd minutes long conversation in that fateful afternoon.
The guy posed to be a medical student from Delhi spending his vacation in Srinagar. He asked me a lot of questions that were political in nature. I trusted him as a friend. And my answers were honest and politically incorrect," the IPS officer said. "Ten odd minutes into our conversation, I realised that a couple of his friends were recording our conversation. When I asked them to stop it and delete the videos, they created a scene. That triggered the scuffle, he said. Rath further said, “The incident was more than two months old and he would regret my choice to engage with the guy that afternoon for a pretty long time.”
No police complaint has been filed in the matter, police said.
While Rath is popular among people mostly youth for his good work on the roads, but most of the times he remains in news for all the wrong acts like slapping violators, jumping walls, chasing drivers, breaking helmets and related issues.
Soon after this new video got viral, Kashmiri nitizens on social media sites expressed anger and demanded that Governor N N Vohra should take serious notice of the issue.
Basant Rath has been posted here to streamline traffic, not to hold political debates with youth on roadsides and then slap them. We need some sane person on our roads, wrote a Facebook user.
Columnist Arjimand Hussain Talib in his Facebook post said: “Public beating of commuters, drivers, kiosk wallas by Traffic Officers over petty issues has been one of the ugliest faces of governance in Kashmir. What this over-hyped Basant Rath is doing by beating civilians makes him no hero. He should, instead, try to understand the difference between cow-boy traffic policing and sustainable and efficient traffic management through development of robust systems. Kashmir has seen enough of dramatic Afsar Khans!”
Senior journalist Gowhar Geelani on his Facebook post said: “What would one say to those who shower heaps of praise on someone who slaps Kashmiris, humiliates Kashmiris, beats Kashmiris, and inflicts violence on Kashmiris--all of this while breaking the law?”
Another Facebook user, Yasir Rasool wrote, “Basant Rath is Disappointing! Did Law permit him to slap. Dedication without having Right attitude makes No Sense. Basant Rath You need to Remember, It's Kashmir a Civilized Nation.”
Senior journalist, Sameer Yasir on his twitter handle wrote, “Shri Basant Rath is a disgrace on the name of traffic policing. He failed miserably in #Kashmir when it comes to his primary job. Other job, of using camera for fame, is also giving it back. Watch the traffic management by cop. This is Kashmir and reality @HMOIndia. @rajnathsingh.”
A Lawyer and President of Jammu Kashmir Youth Alliance women’s wing, Ulfat Mir wrote, “Disobedience to Law can never be justified in any circumstance. Such incidents and high handed egoistic behavior of any police officer diminishes people's faith and trust in the department. @spvaid @jandkgovernor.”
Radio Jockey Sardar Nasir Ali Khan posted on his Facebook timeline; “It's highly unfortunate that a Police officer of IG Rank is setting a bad example of breaking the laws and giving a horses ass about it and then expect the common public to adhere to traffic rules. I personally know many police officers who go out of the way to help people but this not how you set an example for good policing. This act brings a bad name for everyone.