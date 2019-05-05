IGP reviews Darbar arrangements at Civil Secretariat

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

IGP Kashmir along with senior Police and CRPF officers today visited Civil Secretariat and reviewed arrangements made for the opening of offices at Civil Secretariat Srinagar.

IGP Kashmir accompanied by DIG CKR, SSP Srinagar and CAPF officers went around the Civil Secretariat and inspected various security check-points established inside the Secretariat premises and Assembly complex.

He was briefed by the concerned territorial officers about various security measures adopted inside the Secretariat premises for the safety & security of employees working there. He also interacted with the jawans posted at the Secretariat. While appreciating their commitment towards the duties, IGP Kashmir stressed on the jawans to remain vigilant while discharging duties so that the security of premises always remain intact. He also directed the officials to ensure the common citizens visiting Secretariat for redressal of their grievances are allowed during the meeting hours fixed by the authorities without putting them to any inconvenience.

IGP also reviewed the facilities available for the common citizens at the check-point. Moreover, he directed the officials to duly follow the security protocols with due regard to decency and respect of common citizens.