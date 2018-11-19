IGP Kashmir reviews security arrangements in Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 18:
IGP Kashmir S P Pani-IPS accompanied by DIG South Kashmir Range Amit Kumar-IPS Sunday visited Southern Kashmir's District Shopian and held a detailed security review meeting with the officers of the district.
The official spokesperson said the SSP Shopian Sandeep Choudhry (IPS) received IGP Kashmir and DIG SKR.
IGP Kashmir chaired the meeting of officers wherein he took a detailed review of security measures taken for upcoming Panchayat Elections in the District. IGP Kashmir stressed on the officers to ensure that the elections are held in a conducive atmosphere.
IGP Kashmir also interacted with the officers and Jawans in the district. He patiently heard the grievances of police personnel and assured them that their genuine problems would be taken up on priority with concerned authorities.
Addl SP Shopian, DySP Hqrs and other senior officers of the district were also present in the meeting.