IGP Kashmir reviews arrangements at Hajj House

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

IGP Kashmir Zone, S.P Pani today visited Hajj House Bemina and took stock of arrangements put in place for pilgrims.

IGP Kashmir was accompanied by DIG CKR, V.K Birdi, SSP Srinagar Dr. Haseeb Mughal and other senior officers from Srinagar City.

Officials from Security, Traffic and other departments were also present and apprised the IGP Kashmir about the arrangements meant for Hajj Pilgrims.

He stressed for close coordination among all departments so to ensure that Hajj Pilgrimage starts off smoothly.

IGP Kashmir also urged the officials to ensure that all facilities are made available for the pilgrims for their convenience.