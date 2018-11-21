IGP Kashmir releases book ‘Police Practical Works & Training Materials’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 20:
IGP Kashmir, S.P Pani Tuesday released a book ‘Police Practical Works & Training Materials’ during a function held here in the conference hall of Police Control Room, Kashmir.
The book titled ‘Police Practical Works & Training Materials’ has been authored by Sub Inspector (SI) Habib-ul-lah Khan. A recruit of 1979, SI Habib-ul-lah rose through the ranks and is presently posted at DPO Kargil. Belonging to a far away area of Kharbu in Drass, District Kargil, the idea of coming up with a book stuck him at the training center where he had to study a range of materials on diverse topics.
This book is a compilation work which includes guidelines for the supervisory officers, Investigation Officers and other important laws, statutes and new amendments brought in from time to time. It contains materials which will be useful for day to day policing and for recruits undergoing training in different training institutes of state police department. It will equip the trainees and field officers with a new perspective on the existing laws and the amendments thereof.
The book has been published in Urdu language with a flowing prose and easy language making it comprehendible to all. Use of technical jargons and difficult words has been avoided.
IGP Kashmir praised the novel initiative of SI, Habib-ul-lah in bringing out this book which not includes the relevant material but also beholds the his vast experience accumulated over years. He expressed his satisfaction that the book will prove helpful for field officers as well as the new recruits who are undergoing training. IGP Kashmir expressed hope that such initiatives of sharing knowledge by the learned police officers will continue in future and will serve the best interest of the society. He wished Habib-ul-lah best of luck for his future endeavors.