IGP Kashmir, IG CRPF visit Anantnag, review yatra arrangements

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani and IG CRPF Rajesh Kumar accompanied by DIG South Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel and SSP Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Khan visited south Kashmir’s district Anantnag—to take stock of arrangements put in place for Annual Amarnath Yatra.

IGP Kashmir and IG CRPF held a detailed security review meeting with the officers of police, CAPF and other law enforcement agencies for facilitating synergy, better coordination & communication among forces during the Yatra. They took extensive review of the arrangements put in place to facilitate the smooth & secure movement of Yatries.

They directed the concerned officers to work in close coordination with each other and take all necessary steps so that common commuters do not suffer during the Yatra. Both the IGs also reviewed the arrangements put in place by different service providers & emphasised on them to take all necessary steps for smooth completion of Yatra.

SSP Anantnag gave them a detailed briefing about the security & traffic arrangements being put in place by police in close coordination with other security agencies for smooth and peaceful Yatra.