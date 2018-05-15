IGP Kashmir claims ‘militants return’, NC, AIP pitches for political resolution

Yawar HussainSrinagar:
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range, Swayam Prakash Pani Monday claimed J&K police ensured the return of 11 militants last year in the valley while the opposition National Conference (NC) and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) pitched for treating Kashmir as a political problem rather than a law and order issue.
Speaking during a panel discussion ‘Curfewed Kashmir: Is kaum ko khulna kab hai’ during a program organised by ‘Sunrise in Kashmir’, IGP Kashmir, Pani said many of the youth who have joined militant ranks want to come back into the mainstream but their outfits won’t allow them.
“We bought back 11 militants. This is the dichotomy of conflict.”
He said the J&K police is a very well disciplined force which works under the ambit of the rule of law rather than working under the perceived notion of a state within a state.
He said the frequent curfews imposed in the Valley are for the “larger good” and the police at the end of the day regrets the societal loss caused by the curfew or restrictions.
“Even in US or UK restrictions are put in places where the crime rate is high.”
He said the policemen in the state work under the most difficult and tiring conditions.
He said the police is always in favor of minimal restrictions but in the interest of the greater good of the society these measures are important.
He said the gags on the internet are necessitated by the rumor mongering and simmering tensions produced by rumour mongering.
“Everybody can broadcast anything and we have no control on the new media,” he said, adding that if a mechanism on regulating the social media comes up then the internet won’t be gagged.
He brushed aside the apprehensions of police breaching into the privacy of the citizens in the Valley.
National Conference, Provincial President Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani while absolving his party of being answerable to imposing curfews in their tenure said the verdict of the people to throw us out was a stamp on our government’s functioning.
He said he doesn’t blame the Peoples Democratic Party for the curfews in the Valley as Kashmir is a political issue stemming out from the refusal to grant rightful autonomy to the people of the state.
He said the “people seeking Azadi (freedom), Pakistan, right to self-determination, self-rule and autonomy should first come on the same platform and tell the new generation what they should seek”.
“We have confused them.”
He said after autonomy is granted only then “we can tell our kids that stone pelting is wrong.”
He said the autonomy to J&K is enshrined and guaranteed by the constitution of India. “It is our right which we are seeking.”
Awami Ittehad Party President and lawmaker from Langate Engineer Rashid said in his view the Hurriyat and other separatist parties should contest elections as the way forward for resolving the Kashmir issue.
“They should go to assembly and tell India that they don’t consider Kashmir an integral part of India or ensure election boycott completely rather than calling for strikes,” Rashid said, adding that he believes and supports the hartals as they are necessary because of the situation.
He said in J&K the police is rewarded for killing people. “There are perks here for people who kill.”
He said the money and benefits are showering in from both sides while the conflict lingers in the Valley.
“Probably I wouldn’t have been a lawmaker had there been no conflict.”
He said the political leadership of the Valley on both sides of the ideological divide are being diminished after the chief of army staff General Bipin Rawat has directly started conversing with the stone pelters.
“Geelani sahab in 1990’s said Kashmir is a religious issue. Back then New Delhi termed it political but now when Geelani is saying it’s political, New Delhi is saying its religious issue,” he said.
He said the hartals and curfews along with other sufferings of Kashmiris would end the day New Delhi realises the broken promises on its sides. “The day Mehbooba ji and Dr Farooq together go to tell New Delhi that Kashmiri is a political issue, the problems would end.”
He said the state of the mainstream in Kashmir are those who don’t call Kashmir an integral part of India rather than those saying the opposite.
“Hurriyat wants permanent peace while New Delhi wants peace on graveyards.”
Interestingly the government’s representative for the event Amitabh Matoo and Peoples Democratic Party spokesperson Rafi Mir gave a skip to the event.
The event was moderated by Inam-ul-Nabi and began one and a half hour late than scheduled.
