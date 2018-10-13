About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

IGP Kashmir addresses workshop on Juvenile Justice

Published at October 13, 2018 12:09 AM 0Comment(s)300views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 12:

 IGP Kashmir, S. P. Pani today addressed a workshop organized by J&K SCPS (State Child Protection Society) on role of Special Juvenile Unit for Child Protection at Srinagar.
IGP Kashmir while addressing the workshop stressed on the importance of the Juvenile Justice and emphasized that police as a law implementing agency has important role in this direction.
He further reiterated that police will make effort to improve its capacity building for addressing the requirements of this law.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top