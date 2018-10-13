IGP Kashmir addresses workshop on Juvenile Justice

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 12:
IGP Kashmir, S. P. Pani today addressed a workshop organized by J&K SCPS (State Child Protection Society) on role of Special Juvenile Unit for Child Protection at Srinagar.
IGP Kashmir while addressing the workshop stressed on the importance of the Juvenile Justice and emphasized that police as a law implementing agency has important role in this direction.
He further reiterated that police will make effort to improve its capacity building for addressing the requirements of this law.