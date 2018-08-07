IGP Jammu asks security agencies to step up vigil in all districts

Calls for thorough monitoring of social media
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone Dr SD Singh Jamwal on Monday asked the security agencies to step up vigil in all districts across the region and also called for close monitoring of the social media and other platforms.
According to an official, Jamwal said this during a meeting held to review security status in wake of the Independence Day.
The meeting was chaired by the IGP Jammu Zone where different intelligence agencies from State as well as central were also present. During the meeting, the IGP was briefed about the security arrangements made for Independence Day thoughout the Jammu division, the official said.
Besides, detailed intelligence assessment by State and Central Intelligence Agencies, DIG JK Range, SSP Jammu, SSP Security gave a detailed account of the security arrangements that have been put in place in the run up to 15 August in and around Jammu City including border areas, the official added.
The official said that detailed deliberations were held on all the points concerning parade contingents, preparation of venue, anti-sabotage checks of the venues, barricading, and traffic arrangements in the City and at the venue, fire services, medical facilities and other contingencies for Independence Day Celebrations.
The IGP also issued detailed instructions were issued on spot to the concerned officers for further follow up action on certain points requiring further action.
He asked the Intelligence Agencies, Police and security force officers to step up vigil and security in the district right from now onwards to “check any attempt of infiltration, movement of anti-national elements and forestall any ill-conceived plan of terrorists”.
Besides, he said, a close watch should be kept on social media activities.
A detailed review of the prevailing security scenario, throughout Jammu zone, was taken. The intelligence agencies also gave their assessments about the prevailing situation particularly in Chenab valley and Rajouri-Poonch District, the official added.