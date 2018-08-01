IGNOU to start five study centres in South Kashmir

Pulwama gets study centre exclusively for women
Javid SofiPulwama:
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) New Delhi is proposing five new study centres in four Southern districts of Kashmir which includes a study centre exclusively for female students.
Talking to Rising Kashmir Regional Director IGNOU for Kashmir, Dr. Kamleesh Meena informed that out of 12 new study centres for Kashmir division, five centres will be started in four southern districts. “We are proposing three new study centres in Anantnag, one in Kulgam and one in Pulwama,” he said, adding the proposals in this regard have been submitted to higher authorities of IGNOU in New Delhi.
“One among the five new study centres for South Kashmir will be exclusively for women and it will be opened in Pulwama district, “ he said, adding that they propose this new study centre for Pulwama at Women’s Degree College.
He said that they plan to register female students at this new study centre for seven bachelor’s degree programmes , one master’s programme and a bridge course, bachelor’s preparatory programme , which will enable 10th and 12th drop outs to get registered for bachelors programme after successful completion.
This will be second IGNOU study centre in Pulwama. A study centre has been functioning in Boys Degree College Pulwama which registers both male and female students.
The regional director added that 12 study centres in Kashmir division are opening this year under IGNOU’S expansion programme which envisages study centres at block levels. “We already have study centres in Kashmir division at district level but keeping in view the difficult geographical terrain and untoward circumstances, we want to keep the study centres as near to student community as possible,” he said, adding that it is a step in achieving government’s vision of increasing grass enrolment ratio (GER) from 25% at present to 40% by 2030.
He also said that the new study centres will help them in reducing load of students at already existing study centres where around 80 thousand are enrolled for various courses.