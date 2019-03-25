IGNOU conducts induction meet at A S College

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

IGNOU Regional Center Srinagar held an induction meeting for the learners of batch June 2019 in the Bukhari Hall A.S college, Srinagar on Sunday.

According to a statement besides thousands of learners, counsellors, Assistant coordinators of the Study Centers and office bearers of the Regional Centre attended the meeting. The meeting was attended by the Regional Director Dr Noor Ul Hassan, Coordinator A.S. College Study Center Prof Tariq Ashai and other office bearers of IGNOU.

According to the statement Dr Hamid ullah, Assistant coordinator conducted the proceedings of the programme. Prof Tariq Ashai while welcoming the guests and learners introduced the concept of open and distance learning to the participants and the role that is expected from them for success in the system. Prof Tariq Ashai in his address threw light on the different aspects of learning through IGNOU and the differences between conventional and distance learning. He impressed upon the learners that there is no short cut to success other than hard work and highlighted that the study material provided by IGNOU is world class and degrees provided are recognised throughout the world.

Dr Noor Ul Hassan in his address charted out the details about the functioning of IGNOU in Kashmir. He made an exhaustive presentation about the admissions, study material, counselling and examinations being conducted by the university. He also answered the queries raised by the learners during the question-answer session. The vote of thanks was presented by Javaid Ahmad of the Regional Study Centre wherein he exhorted the learners to adapt to the new educational technologies emerging on the global level.







