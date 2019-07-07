IG Crime releases revised Urdu translation of RPC

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Inspector General of Police (Crime) Syed Afadul Mujtaba Saturday released a revised edition of Urdu translation of Ranbir Penal Code at an the illustrious function held here at Kathi Darwaza.

The official spokesperson said the latest revised edition, which includes the amendments made in the in 2013 and 2018, is translated by Custodian General J&K Farooq Ahmad Shah (Bukhari). The first edition of the book was released in 2010.

Former Secretary Culture Academy, Aziz Hajini, Journalist Imdad Saqi, High Court lawyer Mohammed Iqbal Khanday along with the representatives from various NGOs, and legal organizations were present on the occasion.

