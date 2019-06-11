I&FC official falls from under-construction building in Ganderbal, dies

June 11, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A 50-year old man who was working in Irrigation and Flood Control Department died on Tuesday after falling from an under-construction building in Gandebral district of central Kashmir, officials said.

Reports said that Zafarullah Bhat (50) son of Mohammed Maqbool Bhat, of Tulumulla Ganderbal fell from the 2nd storey of the under construction building in Tulumulla area of the district.

Bhat, working as supervisor in Irrigation and Flood Control Department was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last, they said.

A police officer also confirmed the death of the man. (GNS)