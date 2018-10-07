I&FC employees lock office, demand release of salaries

Narbal, Oct 6:
The daily wagers of Irrigation and Flood Control Department working on Flood Spill Channel here in Narbal area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district staged a protest demanding the release of their salaries which are pending from past 8 months.
A large number of protesters assembled in the premises of Flood Spill Channel office and raised slogans against authorities. They alleged that authorities are callous towards their problems and are showing no interest in releasing their salaries.
“We have been starving and even our children are being asked to vacate the school as we are unable to pay their fee,” said a protesting employee.
The protesting employees locked the office and didn’t allow anyone to enter into it. They said that office will remain closed till salaries are not being paid to them.
When contacted, Executive Engineer Muhammad Aslam said that the demand of these daily rated workers are under government consideration and hopefully salary will be released in their favour. (CNS)