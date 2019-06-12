About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 12, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir  

I&FC department issues flood alert in Srinagar, south Kashmir

The Government has declared flood alert in Srinagar and south Kashmir areas as the water level in Jhelum is increasing following incessant rains in Kashmir since last 24 hours.

According to Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department Kashmir, due to continuous rains from the last two days, the gauge at Sangam has crossed the flood declaration level of 18 ft at 2 pm.

The department has warned the people residing along the embankments of the river Jhelum, streams and low lying areas of south Kashmir and Srinagar to remain vigilant.

Chief Engineer I&FC, Kashmir, Ashok Kumar Sharma told Rising Kashmir that the water has crossed danger level at different gauges of Jehlum and the department has issued a flood alert.

“The water level might cross Jehlum in the late evening. Water is coming from the flood spills and the levels are also increasing. So we have issued the alert so that all the concerned departments and people will remain vigilant,” he said adding that there was no need to panic.

Sharma said the Lidder nallah, Vaisho stream including the Sangam have crossed the danger level.

"After crossing the danger level at 18 ft, we are declaring the flood alert. The way it is raining day and night. It has crossed the danger level,” he said. 

Sharma said that they have already asked the people to remain cautious.

“We have already deputed the staff on the ground. They are continuously monitoring the water levels at different places,” he said.

Meanwhile, the gauge reading of the river Jhelum has been consistently rising. 

The water at 2 p.m. at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, was 13.44ft against the alarm level of 16 ft and flood level of 19 feet.

He said that the water level was at 8.76ft, almost 6-ft below flood level at Asham in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district. 

The water level in tributaries including Vishow Nallah at Khudwani was 7.77 m, 3.14 m in Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi while the nallah Lidder at Batkoot was at 1.59 m.

Latest News

Anantnag attack: Militant killed, toll reaches four  

Anantnag attack: Militant killed, toll reaches four  

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag attack: Two CRPF men succumb to injuries, death toll three

Anantnag attack: Two CRPF men succumb to injuries, death toll three

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
2 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

2 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

Jun 12 | Press Trust of India
Guv rejects reports of delimitation in J&K, says no threat to Article ...

Guv rejects reports of delimitation in J&K, says no threat to Article ...

Jun 12 | Rising Kashmir News
CRPF man killed, police officer among four injured in Anantnag attack

CRPF man killed, police officer among four injured in Anantnag attack

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir

'I respect' Hurriyat leaders but they have suffered for 'wrong reasons ...

Jun 12 | Junaid Kathju
Cloudburst hit Bandipora village, four persons fell unconscious

Cloudburst hit Bandipora village, four persons fell unconscious

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
I&FC department issues flood alert in Srinagar, south Kashmir

I&FC department issues flood alert in Srinagar, south Kashmir

Jun 12 | Rabiya Bashir  
Amnesty International cancels presser after authorities

Amnesty International cancels presser after authorities 'deny permissi ...

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Flash floods wash away bridge in Bandipora village, several localities ...

Flash floods wash away bridge in Bandipora village, several localities ...

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
Flash floods damage bridge in Tangmarg, several villages inundated in ...

Flash floods damage bridge in Tangmarg, several villages inundated in ...

Jun 12 | Noor ul Haq
Youth found hanging inside his house in Kupwara

Youth found hanging inside his house in Kupwara

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
65 Rohingyas found shipwrecked in Thailand

65 Rohingyas found shipwrecked in Thailand

Jun 12 | AFP/PTI
JK Govt terminates services of PPs, APPs

JK Govt terminates services of PPs, APPs

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Two women die after tree falls on them in Bandipora village

Two women die after tree falls on them in Bandipora village

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
Fresh snowfall in Ganderbal upper reaches, Sgr-Leh highway closed for ...

Fresh snowfall in Ganderbal upper reaches, Sgr-Leh highway closed for ...

Jun 12 | Umar Raina
Man killed, two injured as strong winds uproot trees in Ganderbal

Man killed, two injured as strong winds uproot trees in Ganderbal

Jun 12 | Umar Raina
Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after brief closure

Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after brief closure

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Mughal road closed for traffic after landslides, trees uprooted

Mughal road closed for traffic after landslides, trees uprooted

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 12, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir  

I&FC department issues flood alert in Srinagar, south Kashmir

              

The Government has declared flood alert in Srinagar and south Kashmir areas as the water level in Jhelum is increasing following incessant rains in Kashmir since last 24 hours.

According to Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department Kashmir, due to continuous rains from the last two days, the gauge at Sangam has crossed the flood declaration level of 18 ft at 2 pm.

The department has warned the people residing along the embankments of the river Jhelum, streams and low lying areas of south Kashmir and Srinagar to remain vigilant.

Chief Engineer I&FC, Kashmir, Ashok Kumar Sharma told Rising Kashmir that the water has crossed danger level at different gauges of Jehlum and the department has issued a flood alert.

“The water level might cross Jehlum in the late evening. Water is coming from the flood spills and the levels are also increasing. So we have issued the alert so that all the concerned departments and people will remain vigilant,” he said adding that there was no need to panic.

Sharma said the Lidder nallah, Vaisho stream including the Sangam have crossed the danger level.

"After crossing the danger level at 18 ft, we are declaring the flood alert. The way it is raining day and night. It has crossed the danger level,” he said. 

Sharma said that they have already asked the people to remain cautious.

“We have already deputed the staff on the ground. They are continuously monitoring the water levels at different places,” he said.

Meanwhile, the gauge reading of the river Jhelum has been consistently rising. 

The water at 2 p.m. at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, was 13.44ft against the alarm level of 16 ft and flood level of 19 feet.

He said that the water level was at 8.76ft, almost 6-ft below flood level at Asham in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district. 

The water level in tributaries including Vishow Nallah at Khudwani was 7.77 m, 3.14 m in Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi while the nallah Lidder at Batkoot was at 1.59 m.

News From Rising Kashmir

;