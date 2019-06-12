I&FC department issues flood alert in Srinagar, south Kashmir

June 12, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

The Government has declared flood alert in Srinagar and south Kashmir areas as the water level in Jhelum is increasing following incessant rains in Kashmir since last 24 hours.

According to Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department Kashmir, due to continuous rains from the last two days, the gauge at Sangam has crossed the flood declaration level of 18 ft at 2 pm.

The department has warned the people residing along the embankments of the river Jhelum, streams and low lying areas of south Kashmir and Srinagar to remain vigilant.

Chief Engineer I&FC, Kashmir, Ashok Kumar Sharma told Rising Kashmir that the water has crossed danger level at different gauges of Jehlum and the department has issued a flood alert.

“The water level might cross Jehlum in the late evening. Water is coming from the flood spills and the levels are also increasing. So we have issued the alert so that all the concerned departments and people will remain vigilant,” he said adding that there was no need to panic.

Sharma said the Lidder nallah, Vaisho stream including the Sangam have crossed the danger level.

"After crossing the danger level at 18 ft, we are declaring the flood alert. The way it is raining day and night. It has crossed the danger level,” he said.

Sharma said that they have already asked the people to remain cautious.

“We have already deputed the staff on the ground. They are continuously monitoring the water levels at different places,” he said.

Meanwhile, the gauge reading of the river Jhelum has been consistently rising.

The water at 2 p.m. at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, was 13.44ft against the alarm level of 16 ft and flood level of 19 feet.

He said that the water level was at 8.76ft, almost 6-ft below flood level at Asham in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The water level in tributaries including Vishow Nallah at Khudwani was 7.77 m, 3.14 m in Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi while the nallah Lidder at Batkoot was at 1.59 m.