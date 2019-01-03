IF wraps winter Da’wah program at Gulmarg

Rising Kashmir NewsGulmarg, Jan 02:
At famous hill-resort, Gulmarg in Baramulla, Islamic Fraternity (IF), an organization working in the field of Da'wah, education and social welfare activities, wrapped-up their week-long winter Da'wah program.
A statement issued by the organization claimed that during the week-long program, IF volunteers served traditional Kashmiri Kehwa to more than 1500 tourists, mostly non-Muslims, and conveyed to them the message of Islam.
The statement said that the organization distributed Islamic literature including Hindi, English and Gujarati-translated versions of holy Qur'an, among the non-Muslim tourists in an attempt to clear the misconceptions about Islam and Muslims in their minds.
The volunteers that had come from several places in Kashmir had erected a tent on the snow-covered field of Gulmarg, the place that organization said was specifically chosen to hold maximum conversations with non-Muslim tourists and guide them towards Islam, and held open conversations with them about Islam and other religions.
The statement said, “People, especially locals, hailed the organization for their efforts to counter the propaganda manufactured by the anti-Islam elements, particularly by a section of media to demonize Islam and weaken the Muslims around the world.”
The organizers had put an ambulance in service to meet any emergency situation.
Dr. Shuaib Sayyed from Mumbai, who was invited by the organization as the main guest this year to oversee the program and to train the volunteers with Da’wah skills, actively participated in the program and propagated the message of Islam among the non-Muslim tourists.
The statement said that bearing chilly cold and with health complications, Dr. Sayyed remained steadfast during the entire program and with his brief sermons, inspired number of non-Muslims to enquire more about Islam and took with them the literature gifted to them by Dr. Sayyed.
President IF, Muhammad Aamir said that they have received a positive response from both, the locals and the tourists, for propagating the true message of Islam and distributing the Islamic literature among the non-Muslims.
He said that such programs will continue and that they’re planning to hold the next program in coming summer at another tourist hub in Kashmir to guide non-Muslims towards the path of Islam.
Aamir thanked Deputy Director Tourism, Kashmir, Masarat Hashim, Chief Executive Officer, Gulmarg Development Authority, Hanief Balkhi and Additional Director Tourism, Gulmarg, Nasir Khan for cooperating with IF in accommodating and providing accommodation and other services to program organizers.