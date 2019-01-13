If voted to power, NC Govt will set up TRC to probe killings

• Delhi must invite Hurriyat, Pak for talks
• We oppose ‘Operation All Out’
Shafat MirAnantnag, Jan 12:
The National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Saturday urged Government of India (GoI) to invite Hurriayt and Pakistan for talks and asserted that if voted to power, their government on very first day would set up Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to probe killings in the State.
“I suggest Home Minister Rajnath Singh to invite Kashmiri separatists for talks before general elections,” Farooq told reporters after addressing party workers convention at Dak Bungalow, here.
He also called on New Delhi to restart dialogue process with Pakistan.
“Holding talks with Pakistan is also need of the hour. The Indian government should go for talks with only one condition that the armed militancy by Pakistan in Kashmir should end,” Farooq said.
He said since the new government has come into power in Pakistan, the Pakistan PM Imran Khan has repeatedly expressed his willingness to hold talks with India.
“I personally feel whichever government comes into power in Delhi after general election, it should hold dialogue with Pakistan on Kashmir issue," said the NC president.
On “Operation All Out” launched by troops against militants in Valley, he said, “How can we support something, where there is suppression? It is not the question of All out. We don't want our people to suffer. We don’t want them to be beaten in their homes. It was never part of NC policy.”
“We are not going to support any violence or violation of human rights. Everyone is free and we live in free country. We as a government will have to see that freedom of expression is not curbed,” he said.
The former Chief Minister said if NC was elected with resounding mandate, it would put forth a strong front against forces that are contriving to harm State’s identity and its interest. “People have had enough. The south Kashmir areas in particular have been at the receiving end due to sheer arrogance, misgovernment and imprudent policies of former BJP-PDP government”.
On Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Farooq said his son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah had already asked for a truth and reconciliation commission.
“We hope that Allah brings our party into power strongly and we don’t have to stand on crutches. If voted to power, we on very first day of our government will setup TRC to probe killings in the State,” he said.
Asserting that setting up of TRC would be a great thing, Farooq said, “We will see to it that results are brought before the people not only in Jammu and Kashmir but in rest of the world”.
“We cannot think of winning hearts of people by unleashing torments on people. The hearts of people can only be won if New Delhi accepts Kashmir as a political issue and re-start a time bound, result oriented dialogue process with all stake holders within and outside state,” he added.
NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, south zone president Bashir Ahmad Veeri, district president Anantnag Altaf Kaloo, Peer Muhammad Hussain, Mushtaq Guroo, Adv Reyaz Khan were also present in the party convention.