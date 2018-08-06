If scrapped, India-JK relationship will end: Faesal

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 05:
Day ahead of the hearing on the pleas challenging Article 35-A, outspoken Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Shah Faesal Sunday said if Article 35-A was scrapped then the relationship between India and Jammu Kashmir would be over.
Faesal, who is already facing departmental action for writing ‘against the government’ on social media, took to Facebook to declare that if Article 35-A was repealed then, in his view, the relationship between India and Jammu Kashmir would end.
“History, identity, legality, propriety aside, I would compare Article 35-A to a marriage-deed or a nikahnama. You repeal it and the relationship is over. Nothing will remain to be discussed afterward,” Faesal wrote on Facebook.
Interestingly, reports are rife about Faesal joining mainstream National Conference (NC) with sources in the party confirming that the 2011 IAS topper was in talks with NC Vice President Omar Abdullah.
Earlier, last month Faesal had shared the General Administration Department letter intimidating him about initiation of action against him.
Back then Faesal also shared one of the enclosed screenshots with the letter of his tweet triggering the departmental action.
“Patriarchy, Population, Illiteracy, Alcohol, Porn Technology, Anarchy = Rapistan,” he had tweeted to highlight the rape-culture in South Asia.
However, the departmental action did not deter Faesal from giving vent to his views on issues.
Last month, while commenting on the state of Indian media on Twitter, he wrote, “India is being shamed (internationally) by (a section of) Indian media. The neighbouring country has elected a new PM, he is talking about reconciliation, he is talking about change, but the loudmouths on this side are ranting to ensure that the hostilities continue. Unfortunate.”
Last year, following social media gag orders on government employees he had written that now he would use coded language to write on social media.
In 2016, in a series of tweets, Faesal had hit out at the national media along with writing, “State killing its own citizens is self-decimation of worst sort.”
In the backdrop of civilian killings during 2016 Kashmir uprising, he wrote: “No government would want to hurt its people and when a state kills and maims its own citizens, its self-injury and self-decimation of the worst sort. It makes the body-politic bleed as well. So no government can distance itself from the pain of its people and all out efforts are being made to contain this crisis and reach out to the youth. It is going to take time.”
In 2017, Faesal had written that the government services only fulfill stomach while implicitly hinting that in other areas, a government servant was left hungry.
“I have very strong reasons to support youth taking up entrepreneurship, start-ups and self-employment. It gives a man complete freedom. Government service, in turn, is freedom of stomach only. It is slavery of mind, eyes, tongue, hands and feet,” his Tweet read.
Faesal, who is currently on a study leave, in United States also said that people should not be surprised if he opts for a different career.
