If Ramadhan not a hindrance to LS polls, why’s Amarnath yatra hindrance to LA polls: Omar

April 01, 2019

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah has said there should not be any delay in polls due to Amarnath yatra, which starts from the first week of July, as the annual yatra to the cave in south Kashmir Himalayas is limited to two assembly segments.

“If (Muslim fasting month of) Ramadhan isn’t a hindrance to Parliament polls, why is Amarnath yatra a hindrance to assembly polls,” he said.

There is heavy security deployment for Amarnath yatra in the State due to fear of militant attacks.

“Amarnath yatra takes place in two districts – Anantnag and Ganderbal. Technically, it is only in two constituencies – Pahalgam and Kangan,” the National Conference Vice President said.

He said assembly polls could be scheduled in such a way that the polls finish with these two constituencies either before the yatra or immediately after the yatra.

“There will be no security forces required anywhere else in the country once the Parliament polls are over. You put extra forces here,” Omar said.

He said assembly polls in the State could be held in a three-to-five week period soon after the Lok Sabha polls are over as adequate troops would be available.

The final phase of Lok Sabha polls is on May 19 and the counting of votes is on May 23.

“We definitely have a window (after the Lok Sabha polls and before Amarnath yatra). It is possible to hold assembly polls in J&K over a three-to-five-week period. You can start with the last couple of phases of Parliamentary polls, if you like. Then you have the entire month of June to have elections,” the NC Vice President said.

Favouring early assembly polls in Jammu Kashmir, he also expressed hope that the people of the State would give mandate to a single party rule, instead of a coalition government as had been witnessed since 2002.

Omar said he had no reason to believe that Election Commission of India (ECI) was not looking at the possibility of conducting assembly polls in the State at the earliest.

In an apparent reference to Governor Satya Pal Malik wanting to hang on to power, he said any such reason to delay elections “will just be an excuse from those people who are trying to hold on to power in Jammu Kashmir rather than transfer power back to the people”.

“I won't presume as to what the ECI is doing. I have no reason as of now to believe that ECI isn’t seriously looking at this (holding early polls). The election observers are coming to the State again. They had a series of discussions at New Delhi. Let’s see what they decide,” he said.

On whether he was expecting a groundswell of support for NC after the troubled PDP-BJP coalition rule, Abdullah said, “I don't predict waves. I think predicting waves is a sure shot way of causing damage to oneself in elections. The worst thing you can do in an election is to convey to the voters that you are taking them for granted.”

Omar said the voters across India in general, and Jammu Kashmir in particular, do not make up their mind that early.

“We have to work hard and we have to convince the people why they should vote for us. We have to convince people why their votes in 2014 were an error in judgement that have cost the State dearly and hope that the people will support us,” he said.

Omar, who has maintained that NC would contest all 87 seats in LA polls whenever the polls are held, expressed hope that people of the State would give majority to a single party.

“I would like to believe people of Jammu Kashmir are fed up of alliance governments and this time will vote a single party to power. That is what we are working for,” he said.

From 2002 to 2008, a PDP-Congress coalition was in power, while an NC-Congress alliance government was formed in 2009.

In 2015, the PDP and the BJP formed a post-poll alliance which collapsed last year.

On whether NC would go for a post-poll alliance in case of a hung verdict, Omar said this was a hypothetical situation.

“Other states have also passed through a phase of coalitions and come out of it. In UP, at one point of time people believed that a single party government will never re-emerge and that UP had got so divided. It was famously said about UP that you don't cast your vote, you vote your caste. Then you had Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party) with single party government and now you have Adityanath (BJP) with a single party government. Why not in Jammu Kashmir? Why are we assuming that people of Jammu Kashmir have decided to vote for coalition in perpetuity,” he said. PTI