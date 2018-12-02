If Ram temple not constructed soon, BJP will loose faith of people: Baba Ramdev

AgenciesAhmedabad
While inaugurating the first apparel store of his company Patanjali in Gujarat, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday said if the Ram temple was not constructed soon in Ayodhya, then the faith of people in BJP would loose and it won't be good for the party.
Talking to mediapersons here, Ramdev said that there were only two ways for the construction of the Ram temple. "One was that the people start constructing it at their own and the other was that the government through the highest institution in democracy, Parliament, brings a legislation for that," he asserted.
He said that if people start doing so at their own, it would be said that they were defying the court and law. ''But the matter in the court has already been delayed so much so that there was no hope of any early decision,'' the Yog guru said.
"The Modi government at Centre can bring an Ordinance for the construction of the temple," he advised.