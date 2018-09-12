If Rajiv’s killers can be released why not Faktoo and Masrat: Er. Rasheed

Srinager 11/09/2018
Welcoming the decisions of Tamil Nadu Government to release those involved in assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, AIP President Er. Rasheed has sought unconditional release of all Kashmiri political prisoners including Qasim Faktoo, Masrat Aalam and others languished in different jails since decades.
While talking to media persons in Srinagar today Er. Rasheed said “Decision to release killers of Rajiv Gandhi has exposed the double standards of Indian state. Being worst victims of state terrorism Kashmiris welcome Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to release those involved in killing of Rajiv Gandhi, but they have a right to know that why cannot be people like Qasim Faktoo, Masrat Aalam and others be released who are not criminals and killers but political prisoners and are seeking just resolution to political dispute.”
Accusing Congress of discriminating against Kashmiris Rasheed said, “May Rahul Gandhi answer if he could claim in UK to have forgiven killers of his father, why could not Congress Government for give Maqbool Bhat and Afzal Ghuroo. It is strange to see that New Delhi is always in hurry to hang Kashmiris and does not return even their dead bodies, but finds it an act of nationalism to release convicts and killers if they are either non Kashmiris or non Muslims.”
Rasheed appealed Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to call an all party meet to develop a consensus among various parties about carrying forward their efforts to find an everlasting resolution to Kashmir dispute.
He said, “New Delhi should read writing on the wall and understand that if parties like NC and PDP , who are being seen as proxies of new Delhi are running away from elections, what could be the level of alienation among common masses of J&K.” Rasheed asked New Delhi to either use the opportunity or revisit its policy of aggression and confrontation or “can allow an unavoidable death of electoral politics in J&K.”
Er. Rasheed also accused Governor administration for “forcing” teachers to take to streets and go for hunger strike and demanded and immediate resolution to legitimate demands and rights of teacher community. Er. Rasheed condemned use of force against protesters in Handwara and Langate towns by security forces today after the death of two militants in the encounter at Guloora. He said , “New Delhi must acknowledge the support militant out fits are enjoying among masses and invite all stake holders including militant leader ship for un conditional talks to resolve seventy year long Kashmir dispute.”