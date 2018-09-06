If Pak stops terror, we will also be like Neeraj Chopra: Army Chief

Gen Rawat meets JK students
Gen Rawat meets JK students
Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Sep 05:
If Pakistan stops terrorism, the Army would also "be like Neeraj Chopra", Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said Wednesday, referring to the Asian Games javelin gold medallist's gesture of reaching out to his Pakistani competitor.
Rawat, while speaking at an event to felicitate Asian Games medallists from the Army, also said the situation in Kashmir improved in 2017 as compared to the year before and in 2018, it was improving further.
Asked if there was any "sportsmanship" on display at the Indo-Pak border, Rawat said, "They should make the first move, they should stop terrorism. If they stop terrorism, we will also be like Neeraj Chopra."
It was quite a moment at the Asian Games when Chopra stood flanked by a Chinese and a Pakistani on the podium.
The picture of Chopra shaking hands with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won bronze, on the podium went viral on social media.
Rawat said that contrary to the figures that keep coming up in the media that terrorism was rising, local youngsters getting radicalised and taking up arms were getting killed by the security forces or arrested or surrendering in 1-2 months.
"This action (by the security forces) will continue, but I can say with confidence that among youngsters and their families there is a belief that this is not the right path.
"I see in many places that the mothers have urged their sons to come back and if this action continues, I am confident that we will be able to solve the problem of terrorism. And slowly the youngsters that have become radicalised, will come home," he said.
Meanwhile, the Army chief met with a group of college students from Kishtwar district in Jammu Kashmir and encouraged them to contribute to the development of their area.
Interacting with the 20 undergraduate students from three colleges in different parts of Kishtwar at the South Block here, General Rawat also cautioned them against joining activities that were against the society and the country.
"You need to become doctors, engineers and teachers and contribute to the development of your area. No angel will descend from outside to do that for you," he said.
The young students in the age group of 17-19 years, accompanied by their teachers, are on a capacity building tour hosted by the Army. The tour began on September 4. They will attend the passing-out parade at Officers Training Academy in Chennai on September 8.
The youth, who were in Delhi for the first time, shared their experience with Rawat telling him about problems of poor roads and power supply back home in Kishtwar.
They also expressed their eagerness to join army and other professions after finishing their studies.
"I wanted to become an IAS officer but I am now so impressed with the Army during my two days with them that I think joining the Army is the best way to serve the society," said 17-year-old B.Sc student Akil Jaffer.
Mohammad Rafi, 19, who pursued BA, said he would become a teacher.
"Peace must be ensured for the progress of the community and society," he told mediapersons.
The Indian Army has adopted capacity building tour to give "holistic exposure" to local populace of terrorism-affected regions in the country. It intends to give them an opportunity to witness the historical legacy, cultural blend, existing development as well as future growth prospects available in the country.