If opposition wins, there will be different PM every day: Shah

May 05, 2019 | Press Trust of India

BJP president Amit Shah said Saturday that if an alliance of opposition parties came to power, there will be a different prime minister every day.

The Opposition is leaderless, Shah said, addressing an election rally at Govindgarh in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh.

"Friends, tell me who will be the leader of the alliance....I am asking who will be their leader, but there is no reply," he said.

Quoting a WhatsApp message sent by a BJP worker, he said, "...if an alliance government is formed at the Center, on Monday, Mayawati will be PM, Tuesday Akhilesh (Yadav), Wednesday Sharad Pawar, Thursday (H D) Devegowda, Friday Chandra Babu (Naidu), Saturday Mamata Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and on Sunday the country will go on holiday!"

"Can a country be run like this? The country needs a strong leader and a strong government at the Center. Congress government will not help the poor. It will not fight militancy and give a befitting reply to Pakistan. Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can give a befitting reply to Pakistan," the BJP chief said.

Referring to National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's suggestion that Jammu and Kashmir should have a separate prime minister, Shah alleged the Congress wanted the same.

"But the Modi government will never allow secession (of Kashmir) from India," he said.

"Anti-national slogans like 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' were shouted in JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University). Shouldn't these people be sent to jail?" he asked.

On Congress leader Sam Pitroda's statement that India should hold talks with Pakistan, he said, "Rahul Baba's guru Sam Pitroda made a statement....tell me, should we talk to those who killed our 40 CRPF men (in Pulwama attack) or should we attack them? This is a Narendra Modi government which will reply to gunfire with a bombshell."

When the whole country was rejoicing over India taking revenge of the Pulwama attack (by conducting air strike at Balakot in Pakistan), Shah alleged that there was gloom only in Pakistan and "at (houses of) Rahul Gandhi and (Madhya Pradesh chief minister) Kamal Nath".

Congress leaders were sad after the Balakot air strike because "their vote-bank was sad", he added.

Even if people do not wish to vote for the development carried out under the BJP, they should elect Modi (as PM) for strengthening the country's security, he said.