If non-official talks with Taliban, why not with Hurriyat: Vakil tells GoI

Srinagar:
President Jammu and Kashmir Bachao Tehreek and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Friday asked New Delhi that if it can talk to Taliban, what stops it from talking to Kashmiri militants and separatist leadership.
In a statement issued here, Vakil reacting to the statement made by India that it will participate, at a “non-official level”, in the meeting being hosted by Russia on Afghanistan where representatives of the Taliban were present, said why there can't be the same level of talks with Hurriyat and Separatist leadership.
"Such efforts will bring a long pending peace to the conflict torn state of Jammu and Kashmir and will carve out ways for sustained dialogue. It will help to restore peace which is of dire need in the prevailing situations when only pellets and bullets are raining everywhere," Mr Vakil said.
The former minister criticised the Narendra Modi led government for its non-seriousness towards the similar level of talks with the non-mainstream stake holders in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Why can't you show magnanimity and start talks with Hurriyat and militants,"he said.
It may be mentioned that the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan held on November 9 and representatives of the Afghan Taliban radical movement will take part in it, the Russian Foreign Ministry had said last week.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said, “We are aware that the Russian Federation is hosting a meeting in Moscow on 9 November on Afghanistan.” “Our participation at the meeting will be at the non-official level,” he said.