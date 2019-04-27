If J&K is in loss due to Article 370, let Modi leave Kashmir : Mehbooba

April 27, 2019 | Agencies

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that Article 370 would be abrogated, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that if he (Modi) thinks that special status has caused loss to state, let them leave Kashmir.

She also came down heavily on National Conference (NC) and Cogress for their statements now to defend the Article 370 when they were involved in weakening the special status of the state.

Reacting to Modi’s remarks that Article 370 will be scrapped since it has caused great loss to Kashmir, Mehbooba said if Modi thinks that Kashmir is in loss because of Article 370 then why they don’t leave Kashmir.

Talking to reporters on the sideline of campaigning in Kulgam, where polling will be held on Monday in the second of three phase polling in Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency, where she is seeking mandate, Mehbooba said during the two year coalition government with BJP, she was fighting with Modi led central government against any move to abrogate Article 370. The coalition government collapsed after BJP withdraw in June last year.

She claimed that she had made it clear to Modi that if they tinker with the Article 370 she will leave the government.

Modi on Friday said that if BJP will be voted back to power then they will abrogate the special status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP’s election manifesto and president of the party Amit Shah have also mentioned that the party will abrogate Article 370 and Article 35-A of the Indian constitution.

In reply to a question she said Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad allotted thousands of kanals of land to Amarnath Shrine Board when he was chief minister of the state. Why he did not think of Article 370 at that time, she questioned.

She said NC Patron Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah accepted the chief ministership after India-Sheikh accord in 1975 when he had left as Prime minister of the state. Why NC had not think of Special Status then, she asked.