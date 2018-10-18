‘If Governor’s Mayor statement proves right, it will be a proof of rigging’

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Oct 17:
On the last day of polling for the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) that were marred by boycott, the political parties and leaders across the ideological divide Tuesday alleged that elections had been rigged.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri said the whole election process had no credibility at all.
“Nobody knows who the candidates are and who is fighting whom,” he said.
Veeri said the illegitimacy of elections could be gauged from the fact that various candidates were sitting in Jammu who had filed nominations for elections in the the Valley.
“This election is to solve the local day-to-day issues of common people. I don’t understand what these people will be able to do by living in Jammu,” Veeri said. “The election would have been a fair one if the main political forces of the State had participated in them.”
National Conference (NC) General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar said the whole ULB polls were a “drama” orchestrated by the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at New Delhi.
“BJP winning in areas where pro-Pakistan people are in dominance itself shows the irony of this entire election process,” he said.
Questioning the legitimacy of polls, the NC General Secretary said BJP was claiming to have been voted to power in municipal wards where people are demanding Azadi (freedom) and right to self-determination.
“How is it possible,” he said.
Commenting on the statement of BJP announcing that the Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) would be from their party, Sagar said there has been so much secrecy around the names of candidates that nobody knows who’s contesting.
“We don’t know how many or from where are the BJP, Congress or independent candidates contesting,” Sagar said. “The 1 to 3 percent voter turnout in itself is the writing on the wall for New Delhi to see. There is a question mark on the sanctity of these elections.”
Communist Party of India (M) leader and lawmaker from Kulgam Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami said after poor response from the voters in the Valley, the entire exercise of government conducting these polls has proved to be futile and unproductive.
“The confusions would get more confounded now,” Tarigami said. “All parties including CPI (M) have from the beginning told the Governor that there is no legitimacy to these elections.”
On the Governor’s statement hinting at a possible Mayor ahead of the declaration of results, Tarigami said, “Mayor or no Mayor how does it matter when the legitimacy of the process is under question. Whoever becomes Mayor of these illegitimate elections doesn’t matter.”
Tarigami said an election process was only credible when the people participate in it.
“This election has been conducted almost without people’s support,” he said.
Independent MLA Langate, Engineer Rashid said this election was a major setback for the electoral process in its entirety.
“New Delhi has put the mainstream politics in a tight spot,” Rashid said. “If PDP and NC either contest or boycott assembly or parliament polls in future they will have to explain to people reasons behind their decisions.”
He said if BJP is truly a nationalist party then this election should be a cause of worry for them.
“The whole process has got a stigma attached to it,” Rashid said.
He said casting a vote seems equivalent to committing a murder in the psyche of the Kashmiri populace.
“People believe boycotting elections is the only solution to all their problems,” Rashid said. “The legitimacy was never a concern for New Delhi. BJP is taking these elections as a number game but in reality the entire electoral politics has been discredited.”
Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Khan Sahab, Hakeem Yaseen said if Governor Satya Pal Malik and BJP’s statements about the Mayor of SMC were proven correct after the declaration of results then it was self-explanatory that the polls are a fraud.
“From the very beginning we said this election has been a fraud and this has proved that it is stage managed,” Yaseen said.
“These polls have put the integrity of all elections under a cloud of uncertainty. How can anybody know beforehand who will be the Mayor of SMC,” Yaseen said. “In assembly polls, when we fight no one knows who will win till the end.”
Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a series of tweets since the first phase of the ULB polls also laid aspersions of credibility of the entire process.
Terming ULB polls as a “farcical” and manipulated exercise, the Mirwaiz wrote, “Complete boycott, protest and shutdown by the people of Kashmir of the elections foisted on them by the authoritarian state sends a clear message to them.”
Reacting to the statements of Governor hinting on who the Mayor of SMC would be, the Mirwaiz tweeted, “Fake, fudged, farcical elections.”
Ahead of the first phase of ULB polls after he was put under house arrest, he said, “What a mockery of democracy at display.”
“Peculiar democratic process of elections gearing up as huge deployment of forces, PSAs, incarcerations, house arrests, raids, curbs and internet ban gathers momentum,” he said. “Not to mention unknown contestants and amused public.”
